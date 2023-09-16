Chelation therapy | Infusion therapy for blood vessels

Chelation is the combination of a mineral or metal with another substance and is a natural process in the body, for example. B. Iron to hemoglobin. Chelation, which is used therapeutically, occurs with the substance EDTA (EthyleneDiamineTetraAcetate). Chelation therapy consists of 20 – 25 infusions, a diet, exercise training and careful advice on healthy lifestyles. Here, a solution containing various trace elements, minerals and vitamins, but above all the active ingredient EDTA, is injected into the body intravenously via the back of the patient’s hand or forearm. EDTA can coat insoluble substances and thus convert them into a form that can be excreted. EDTA therefore has the property of binding heavy metals, such as lead and cadmium, as well as the light metal calcium, in the body and excreting them via the kidneys.

Chelation therapy dissolves deposits in the blood vessels that consist of deposited calcium salts, cholesterol and other waste products. The deposits narrow the vessels and promote arteriosclerosis (hardening of the arteries). The result is circulatory problems in various areas and organs of the body. Atherosclerosis puts a strain on kidney function, increases blood pressure and, in the long term, can lead to strokes and heart attacks. When using the therapy, the body is detoxified from toxic metals from breathing air, drinking water, dental metals, cigarette smoke, food and many other environmental substances, the incorporation of calcium into the bones is promoted, cell function is restored and free radicals are intercepted. Chelation thus causes the breakdown of pathological calcium deposits from the tissue, muscles and tendons, resulting in pain relief and improved mobility.

Chelation therapy is used for arteriosclerosis, heart attack, stroke, rheumatism, osteoarthritis, degenerative eye disease, heavy metal poisoning, erectile dysfunction, chronic fatigue syndrome and elimination of toxins in alcoholism, drug use and after chemotherapy. But chelation therapy is also used for diseases such as tinnitus and Parkinson’s.

There are no serious side effects with chelation therapy. Occasionally, minor pain, fatigue and changes in blood pressure or blood sugar levels may occur during infusions. They are easily controlled by slowing the rate of infusion and other simple measures.

