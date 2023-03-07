Home Health Chelsea-Dortmund 2-0, goals and highlights: Sterling and Havertz decide on penalties
Chelsea-Dortmund 2-0, goals and highlights: Sterling and Havertz decide on penalties

by admin

Potter’s team overturned the 1-0 defeat suffered in the first leg and qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Chelsea started strong: Havertz hit the post and then had a goal disallowed for offside. Sterling unlocks it at the end of the first half. In the second half Wolf commits a handball in the area, it’s a penalty. He throws Havertz and the ball on the post but for the referee the penalty has to be repeated. Havertz again making it 2-0. It is the goal that decides the match, comeback and qualification

