Chemical safety, export notification fees according to the PIC Regulation

In base al decree of 31 March 2023 of the Minister of Health, in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance, in force since 27 August 2023, relating to the tariffs for export notifications, pursuant to Regulation (EU) 649/2012 (so-called PIC Regulation – Prior Informed Consent), companies will have to declare the payment of the relevant fee, in the ePIC messaging system and for each notification of interest, using the following sentence:
Payment made pursuant to the Ministerial Decree of 31 March 2023 by bank transfer no. (to be specified).

NON receipts or other documentation must be attached, the Administration reserves the right to carry out checks on what has been declared.

The reason for payment must indicate the RIN number of the export notification and thecalendar year where you want to export (example: n.RIN (to be specified) for the year (AAAA).

The so-called notifications are not included in the decree Special RINreferred to in Article 2(3) of the PIC Regulation.

