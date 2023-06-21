Cherries, a concentrate of health and well-being in the most popular summer fruit: the (many) properties

Not only fresh and delicious, cherries have many properties that are good for health. Here’s what they are.

Especially in summer, cherries are a fruit capable of refreshing during the hottest and most sultry days. But it’s not just this.

The cherry tree is the tree from which these delicious fruits are born: it can reach a height of about 30 m, the trunk is straight and the leaves are oblong. It is a type of plant that adapts to any soil that is well drained and resists both high and colder temperatures. The period of cherries is precisely the summer and you can start eating them from May until the end of June.

What are the benefits that cherries bring?

If we consider these fruits from a food point of view we can take into consideration a large amount of health benefits. Indeed cherries they have purifying, antioxidant, detoxifying and even anti-rheumatic properties. Nutritionally they have very few calories since every 100 grams we find 64 calories. While they are instead rich in various vitamins, such as vitamin A and vitamin C, as well as containing thiamine, potassium as a mineral salt and niacin.

In cherries are also present i flavonoids which help to prevent cancer, hypertension, lower cholesterol levels and also lend a hand against heart disease. There are the anthocyanins which also contribute to lowering hypertension and also regulate the sleep-wake cycle. Among other advantages we also find the purifying and diuretic properties: in fact the cherry can be used for a detox decoction.

A curiosity concerns the nuts, since they can be used inside some cushions to be heated and which help relieve muscle pain and contractions: to use them for this purpose, just rest your back on a cushion and remain in this position until the temperature cools from hot , and you can perform this procedure several times. Finally, cherries can also be consumed by those suffering from diabetes, as they contain a sugar called levulose which has a very large glycemic index.

Fortunately, these fruits have no particular contraindications. It should be emphasized that obviously they cannot be consumed by allergic individuals not even in small quantities. Also you always have to be careful not to eat an excessive amount as they could cause a minor intestinal problem, nothing serious, but it’s a situation you’d better want to avoid.

