Cherries: do not eat them after this date

Do you know that cherries should never, ever be eaten after a very close June date? Here’s the reason.

In the month of May and June it is absolutely fantastic to eat cherriesi.e. An excellent little fruit that drives everyone crazy. They are delicious in a thousand ways, from sweets to ice cream to jam. They are also very delicate because they are so small.

But did you know that there is a date by which you have to eat them and not anymore? Today we will show you the reason and we are sure that you will be completely speechless. So keep scrolling to see what’s behind it.

Cherries: after this date, that’s enough

They are a small but really delicious fruit who wouldn’t like to have a cherry tree, perhaps in the garden if we are lucky enough to have it? They also have many characteristics that are good for our health. They are perfect for protect the heart and help us reduce many diseases.

They are rich in antioxidants but not only, also of Vitamin A, and C. They also come to our rescue with the skin and with the immune system, so not bad, don’t you think? They also help us with digestion, but as always it is absolutely important not to overdo it, otherwise we may have negative effects.

So here you must have them at the table, they are perfect for a snack with a juice or maybe a tea, even for the little ones, don’t you think? But did you know that there is a moment in which it is good to eat them and then not anymore? Let’s say that the cherry harvest goes from the end of May to the end of June.

According to an ancient tradition, June 24th is the last day to be able to collect them, so it’s really close, but why? The reason it is for a parasite that can affect them since they may be overripe. We celebrate on this date “Verme Giovannino”.

This little pest that can attack cherries is white and small. So let’s be careful when we go to buy our beloved cherries at the supermarket. We try to buy them organic and avoid those treated with pesticides. They can be harmful to us and you would not enjoy the fruit to its fullest flavor.

Now that you also know this old custom, is it up to you to decide whether to buy cherries even after this date or not? What do you think and did you know this old saying? You know how yes removes the stone easily leaving the fruit intact | It’s not magic!

