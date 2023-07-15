Cherries, you can pit them without getting dirty and without stress like this: three brilliant and infallible methods

Ciliegie-ifood (pixabay photo)

Wonderful cherries, but every time you open and pit them you get your hands dirty. When it doesn’t drip all over the tablecloth. Here’s how.

The cherries, one leads to another it’s really true. It may be due to their shape, small and round, it may be due to their cheerful and inviting red colour, or their undeniable sweetness, but when you start eating you hardly find the strength to stop.

Not to mention that they are also an extremely fruit full of benefits and properties. For example, they contain lots of vitamin C, potassium, have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

And last but not least, 100 g of fruit bring only 38 calories9 g of carbohydrates, 9 g of sugars, 0.1 g of fat, 0.8 g of protein and 1.3 g of fiber.

However, all these advantages have a very small defect. How many times have you found yourself in the position of having to pit them, perhaps to prepare a dessert or jam, and the juice started dripping down your arms ending up on the tablecloth or clothes? By the way the spots on the fruit are also difficult to eliminate. But don’t worry, we reveal some tricks to prevent it from happening again.

How to pit cherries without getting dirty

You know you can pit cherries without getting dirty also using something you have around the house? For example with one straw. Sounds complicated but it’s not. Place the cherry on the surface, taking care to protect it with absorbent paper, and press the straw on the top after removing the stem. Push gently and the nut will go away. Alternatively, to keep more pulp, you can do it by introducing the straw sideways.

This method is useful when you have to pit large quantities of cherries; with a little practice it will take you very little time. Remember to use a straw that is not too fragile but of the right stiffness.

The other tricks

Are you fan of Chinese restaurant? Next time you go, take your chopsticks home without using them, leaving them attached. You can use them to pit cherries. As? Place the fruit on the neck of a bottle and, keeping them oblique, use the rods to put pressure on the point where the stalk used to be. Don’t press too much and you’ll see that here too, with a little practice, you’ll acquire the right dexterity. In addition, with this method the stones will not end up directly in the bottle, making cleaning easier.

Are you afraid of failing with the DIY? Don’t worry, there is a special tool called own stoner. There are different shapes and sizes on the market, you just have to choose which one you like best. There is one that pits one cherry at a time and one that allows you to do it with several fruits at the same time, it just depends on your tastes and needs.

