Cherry cake with crumble, nuts and pudding in springform

The eagerly awaited cherry season is in full swing and it’s finally time to cook and bake with fresh cherries. What should not be missing during this season is definitely the good old cherry crumble cake. But some people shy away from preparing it, as the classic from the tin with yeast dough seems like a challenge and quite time-consuming. Instead, make it easier for yourself with our recipe for cherry cake with sprinkles from the springform pan! There is also an aromatic vanilla aroma, which together with the delicious nut crumbles creates an enchantingly delicious cake.

Recipe for cherry cake with crumble from the springform pan

This cherry crumble cake is perfect when you want to quickly bake an easy cake for guests or family. But the best thing is that you can also transform the recipe, as we will explain in more detail below. You can also use the classic tin instead of the springform pan and prepare a yeast dough. You can even make the vanilla extract yourself if you feel like it. But first, our shortcrust pastry recipe with nut crumble.

Ingredients for the cherry pie recipe

For the shortcrust pastry you will need the following:

150 grams of flour

65 g Butter

65 grams of sugar

½ TL Backpulver

1 Pck. Vanillepudding

1 pinch of salt

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

1 No

360 g drained sour cherries from the jar or fresh, pitted and home-cooked + 250 ml of the juice

For the nut crumble:

100 g Butter

100 grams of flour

100 grams of sugar

100 g ground almonds (or any other nuts)

You need a springform pan with a diameter of 20 cm.

The easy preparation of the cherry crumble cake

Cherry Cake Recipe – Prepare a dough quickly and easily:

First prepare the dough. To do this, knead the flour with the cold butter, sugar, baking powder, salt, egg and vanilla extract.

Put the bowl with the dough in the fridge for a while.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.

Prepare the cherry filling for the cherry cake with crumble and pudding:

Drain the cherries and reserve 250ml of the cherry juice. You’re welcome to drink the rest.

Mix the vanilla powder with 4 tablespoons of the juice until there are no lumps.

Place in a saucepan with the remaining juice, stir and bring to a boil.

Stir well again and add the cherries.

Now everything goes into the springform:

Flour your work surface.

Take the dough out of the fridge and roll it out into a circle.

Grease the springform pan.

Place the rolled out dough inside, pulling the edges up.

Cut off excess dough if necessary.

Spread the cherry filling over the dough.

The sprinkles are still missing:

Mix the butter with the flour.

Add sugar and your chosen nuts. It should form a crumbly dough that you can use to form crumbles.

Now distribute the nut crumbles evenly over the cherry filling.

Bake the cherry cake with crumble in the springform pan for 40 to 45 minutes. The crumbles should begin to turn golden brown. Then the nut aroma comes into its own. Allow the finished cake to cool before slicing and serving.

Alternatives and additives for the juicy cherry cake with crumble

You can also modify the above recipe for the cherry cake with crumble and adapt it to your liking.

For example, you can spread the dough on a tray and get a cherry cake from the tray with sprinkles.

Instead of the round springform pan, a pie or tart baking pan is also suitable.

Or use the cherry filling for a yeast dough instead of a shortcrust pastry.

Use the custard powder to make a custard as usual. Distribute this on the base and over it the drained cherries without the juice and finally the crumbles.

You can also customize the sprinkles as you like. As already mentioned, different nuts are suitable to replace the almonds and to get a delicious cherry and nut cake. But the classic crumbles are also ideal if you are not a fan of nuts, for example.

Feel free to mix chocolate chips into the sprinkles or drizzle a frosting of icing over the baked cherry cake.

You can serve a scoop of vanilla ice cream with each piece of cake.

Would you like to make your own vanilla extract? Place 6 vanilla beans in a sealable bottle. Add 200ml vodka. Let the mixture sit for two weeks, but give it a good shake about twice a week.

