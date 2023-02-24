For days she appeared alone in all her social stories, fueling the rumors of a couple crisis that just didn’t seem to be resolved by the hour. Now Chiara Ferragni returns to share a photo with Fedez, silencing the hypothesis of a drastic separation of the most loved and followed couple on the web. Between the publication of a fashion show and a Milan Fashion Week event, a shot of two hands appears in Instagram stories: her influencer holds her husband’s, easily distinguishable from her tattoos. So the digital entrepreneur seems to want to give a clear signal to all the questions about the couple crisis and about a pardon that the most ardent fans invited her to grant to the rapper for stealing the show on the Ariston stage. In addition, in the last few hours the concern of the web for the health of the singer had been added, which appeared in the stories of him visibly tried. Furious quarrels or not, of which perhaps we will know better in the second season of the forthcoming docu-series, the Ferragnez are now holding hands. In the last few hours, other controversies had filled the social comments on the couple: the photos published by the journalist Alberto Dandolo which portray the singer and the influencer at dinner in a well-known restaurant in Milan had made many cry out with suspicion that the two were actually pretending a crisis with the aim of fueling the expectation of the TV series about their lives.

Instagram / Chiara Ferragni | The photo of the influencer’s hand with her husband Fedez that appeared in the influencer’s stories on February 24 after days of rumors about the alleged couple crisis

