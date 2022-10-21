Chiara Cumella, 23, originally from Caltanissetta, is suffering from thirteen rare diseases due to which she has already had to undergo 33 surgeries. Yet, despite the serious disability, Chiara – enrolled in the fifth year of the Faculty of Medicine of the Proserpina Fund of Enna, partner and manager of the services of the Romanian university of Galati, the Dunarea of ​​Jos – is more than ever determined to make her dream come true. as a child: wear a white coat to help sufferers and become a good anesthetist.