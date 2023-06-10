Chic short hairstyles for women over 50: the best summer hairstyles

It’s in our nature to constantly change our looks and experiment with different styles. And luckily that doesn’t stop with age. The only difference is that older women strive for more comfort and low-maintenance hairstyles. We have rounded up some chic short hairstyles for women over 50 that are so beautiful and inspirational.

Chic short hairstyles for women over 50

Women over 50 should constantly take care of their hairstyle if they want to look younger and more beautiful. It’s normal for hair to become less manageable with age and it’s all too tempting to think about a short hairstyle. And there are advantages to choosing a chic short hairstyle because the hair looks much healthier and is much easier to maintain.

Layered cut with highlights

If you want to give your aging hair a youthful look, try a blonde short layered cut with babylights. It is also perfect for women over 50 who wear glasses, as it frames the face beautifully and emphasizes facial features. The delicate highlights add dimension and texture while leaving the hair looking natural.

Tousled bob hairstyle for gray hair

While the bob is a classic haircut, there are countless ways to make it unique and express your personal style. A layered and tousled bob hairstyle is undeniably eye-catching and suits almost every face shape and skin tone. Get your hair cut at an angle to create a dramatic look. Then opt for tousled waves to add volume.

Pixie haircut for a youthful look

Mature women often leave their hair long, although it’s not always flattering. A short haircut can not only give a younger look, but also save a lot of time when styling. Pixie cuts are best for women over 50 who want an easy way to fashionably style their hair.

Blonde short hairstyle with long bangs

Cutting your short hair in layers will make it look bouncy and voluminous. And dying it blonde will add warmth to your complexion, brighten your eyes and make you look more youthful.

Short hair with bouncy curls

If you have naturally curly hair, you can enhance your features with a chic short bob. Get the back part layered and ask for square layering for the rest of the haircut. This stacked shape adds volume to the look and makes the hairdo very easy to style and shape.

Highlighted pixie with highlights

Pixie haircuts are among the short hairstyles for older ladies that never go out of style. They’re popular because they’re easy to care for and don’t lack body or texture. Add some highlights for extra dimension to give your look an extra refresh.

Short silver shag for thin hair

The trending short hairstyles for older women can provide the length, shape and color that flatter your features and make you look young and fresh. This textured shag for thin hair adds shape and volume for a youthful glow.

Chic short hairstyles for women over 50: the tousled look

This tousled short hairstyle gives you a trendy, feminine and sophisticated look. If you have naturally wavy or curly hair, you will love this haircut. The longer bangs conceal a high forehead and make long, narrow faces appear fuller.

Classic bob hairstyle for women over 50

The classic bob for women over 50 gives you a chic, youthful look and offers endless possibilities to upgrade it. It defines the natural curves of the face and makes you look younger. It works great on both straight and wavy hair, as well as curls if you add some layers.

Shaggy pixie for thick hair

You have probably found that some of the best short haircuts for women over 50 are the pixies. This chic short hairstyle is proof that they can also successfully handle thick hair, stripping it of the extra weight and adding lots of movement and texture to the hairstyle.

Short shag in salt and pepper

Let your natural hair color shine with one of the most refreshing short haircuts for women over 50. With this minimalist and easy-care hairstyle you look stylish for every occasion and the natural color allows you not to worry about constant touch-ups.

Side swept long pixie

The long, side-swept pixie is a youthful and sassy short hairstyle that also suits mature women very well. The chic styling of the sweeping bangs draws attention to the hairstyle and conceals the more mature facial features.