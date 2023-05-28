Chicken fricassee with basmati rice | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the chicken broth:

A good chicken broth and freshly cooked chicken are the basis for a delicious chicken fricassee. Therefore, it is best to cook a broth from a farmer’s chicken (not a soup chicken). In this way, broth and meat are produced in one step.

Wash the chicken inside and out, clean and roughly chop the vegetables and mushrooms. Peel and dice the garlic, onion and ginger. wash herbs. Put water in a saucepan and boil. Add the chicken, vegetables, herbs and the remaining spices. Add some salt. Reduce the heat and cook the chicken over low heat with the lid half closed, about 45 minutes. Then the chicken is still juicy and not overcooked. Skim off rising turbidity if necessary.

Remove the chicken from the pot and separate the meat from the bones. If you like, you can put the carcasses back in the saucepan and cook the broth a little longer. Then it tastes stronger. Pour the broth through a fine sieve and collect the vegetables.

Ingredients for the fricassee:

Pour the broth into a saucepan and reduce by half.

For the fricassee, clean and dice the root vegetables, leeks and mushrooms. Heat olive oil in a pan. Add the vegetables (except the leek) and sauté briefly. Then reduce the heat and stew the vegetables for about 5-6 minutes. It should be done, but still a bit firm to the bite. Only add the leeks in the last 2 minutes. Remove the vegetables from the pan and set aside. Then fry the mushrooms for 3-4 minutes.

Reheat the chicken broth and pour in the cream. Add vegetables and mushrooms and let simmer. Then add the chicken and peas. Simmer for 4-5 minutes over low heat. Season with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Mix the potato starch with a little broth or water. Gradually stir into the fricassee until it has a slightly creamy consistency. Clean and chop the parsley and finally sprinkle over the fricassee.

Ingredients for the rice:

Place the rice on top while preparing the fricassee. Put the well-washed rice and water in a saucepan. Add some salt, ginger and lemon zest. Briefly boil the rice, then close the pot and cook the rice at the lowest temperature.

serving:

Put the rice on plates, make a well in the middle and put the fricassee in it.

