Chicken or egg first? Researchers solve the mysteries of the century

The big guessing game is finally over. Because researchers can now finally say with a fair degree of certainty which came first. The hen – and not the egg.

A team of Chinese and British scientists has now come to this conclusion. It found in a new study that the ancestors of chickens probably gave birth to live animals – that is, didn’t lay eggs. The same applies to the ancestors of modern reptiles. The team published its results in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

It examined a total of 51 fossil and 29 living species that were either oviparous or viviparous.

Viviparous Fossils

“When we look at fossils, we find that many of them were viviparous, including Mesozoic marine reptiles such as ichthyosaurs and plesiosaurs,” says study author Armin Elsler.

And Michael Benton of the Bristol School of Earth Sciences concludes: “Our work, and that of many others over the last few years, has relegated the classic ‘reptilian egg’ model of textbooks to the trash.”

Eggs – Superfood or Cholesterol Bombs?

Eggs still have a rather bad image. This is due to numerous studies that classified eggs as a questionable food due to their high cholesterol content. As is well known, cholesterol as blood fat leads to deposits in the vessels and can thus promote heart attacks and strokes.

Nutritionists have therefore agreed not to demonize eggs, but to rehabilitate them and even recommend them as part of a wholesome diet. The German Society for Nutrition has also relaxed its strict rules in this regard.

For healthy people who do not have heart disease, high blood fat levels or diabetes three to four eggs a week is a guideline . A Swedish study even showed that eating up to six eggs a week does not increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. Anyone who is even more eggs for weeks may have to expect negative consequences, according to the analysis of the data.