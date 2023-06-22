Chicken or turkey, what is preferable to eat for proper nutrition

Have you ever wondered what is better to eat for proper nutrition, if chicken or turkey? Let’s see the nutritional differences.

White meat is generally considered a healthier choice than red meat. However, there are some widespread misconceptions about poultry that deserve clarification. For example, the chicken and turkey meatoften juxtaposed and considered similar, actually present significant differences both in terms of taste and culinary performance.

Difference between chicken and turkey meat

Chicken meat is one of the most consumed white meats in the world and is widely appreciated for its delicate flavour. It is a lean meat, lower in fat than red meat, and is often preferred for low-fat diets. Chicken meat lends itself well to many preparations such as grilled, roasted, fried or boiled, and is a popular choice in many traditional dishes.

On the other hand, turkey meat, although less common than chicken, has its own characteristics that distinguish it. Turkey is generally considered tastier than chicken and has a thicker consistency. It is also a lean meat and has a fat content similar to that of chicken.

When it comes to culinary performance, the characteristics of chicken and turkey meat can influence the final result of the dishes. The chicken tends to cook more quickly compared to turkey, which requires longer cooking times due to its denser texture.

Chicken meat or turkey meat, nutritional values

While both are considered white meat, chicken and turkey have distinct characteristics. Choosing between chicken and turkey will depend on our preferences and certainly on the type of dish you want to prepare.

Calorie-wise, it’s true that white meat, in general, contains fewer calories than red meat. However, when it comes to chicken or turkey, both are equivalent in terms of caloric intake. Both are considered low in calories and are also suitable for weight loss diets, as they provide approx 105 kcal per 100 gram portion.

Another important aspect to consider is the iron content in white meat, which is often mistakenly considered lower than in red meat. In fact, the heme iron content (the type of iron most easily absorbed by the body) in white meat is similar to that of red meat. For example, 100 grams of chicken meat is the same quantity of iron that we can find in100 grams of beef. If we take turkey into consideration, the iron content is even higher.

Importantly, the heme iron found in meat is a source of iron ahighly bioavailable, which means that our body can easily absorb and use it. However, non-heme iron, found in plant-based foods such as legumes and green leafy vegetables, may be less easily absorbed by our bodies. Therefore, white meat can be considered a good source of iron, especially heme iron.

Fat content in meat

The debate over the fat content of white meat is interesting and deserves a thorough discussion. Indeed, white meat is a suitable choice for both low-calorie diets and for those who suffer from pathologies such as hypercholesterolemia, a condition characterized by high levels of cholesterol in the blood.

In white meats, the fat is mainly located in certain parts of the animal, such as the skin in the case of chicken. However, compared to red meat, white meat has a lower fat content, with a higher proportion of fats considered beneficial to health, such as polyunsaturated fats. These fats are known for their positive effects on the heart and can contribute to one balanced diet.

Furthermore, there are studies that have shown a link between high consumption of red meat and an increased incidence of colorectal cancer. However, there is no similar correlation between white meat and an increased risk of developing this condition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

