Chicken salad without mayonnaise: creamy and tasty with Anna Moroni’s recipe, preparing it costs less than 10 euros

In the summer we try to bring light, fresh and delicious dishes to the table. The scorching temperatures of these weeks don’t make you want to cook and for this reason we are always looking for new ideas. In this regard, today we want to offer you a typically summer recipe, but in Anna Moroni’s version.

Salads are a real must of the summer season. Fresh, healthy and quick to prepare, these are ideal for both lunch and dinner. With this article, today we will talk about chicken salad, a cold, complete and very tasty dish. The protagonist is the chicken which, traditionally, is prepared by boiling the meat and then embellished with various vegetables and mayonnaise. Obviously, there are many variations to experiment with. Today we offer you the version of Anna Moroni, a well-known face of Italian TV and cooking expert. So, let’s get to the stove!

Chicken salad without mayonnaise – that’s all the ingredients you need

2 boiled chicken breasts; 2 onions; 100 g of shelled walnuts; 100 g of Grana Padano; 4 chili peppers; 8 slices of sandwich bread; 2 cloves of garlic; 1 teaspoon of turmeric; Salt to taste; a little vegetable broth.

For garnish we will use:

4 lettuce leaves; 4 boiled potatoes; 50 g of black olives; 2 boiled eggs.

Chicken salad like you’ve never made it before: just a few steps for an incredible result

To boil the chicken, put it in plenty of lightly salted water and cook it for at least 40 minutes. Be careful because it will have to be cooked to perfection. In the meantime, boil the potatoes and hard-boiled eggs separately. Peel the onions, cut them into rings and brown them in a pan with extra virgin olive oil. Chop the chillies, mix them with the onions together with the garlic and season with salt. Blend the walnuts and the mixture prepared in the pan in the mixer. Break up the chicken and put it in the pan. Pour over the mixture of onions and walnuts and flavor everything with turmeric and grated cheese. If the dish is dry, add a little vegetable broth.

Toast the slices of bread and in the meantime prepare the serving dish. Arrange the washed and dried lettuce leaves on top, cut the boiled potatoes into slices and use them to garnish the dish. Put the chicken with its sauce on the plate and decorate everything with the olives and the hard-boiled eggs after having peeled and crumbled them.

How to preserve this tasty dish and for how long

This mayonnaise-free chicken salad is juicy and creamy thanks to the sauce you create in the mixer. You should know that you can keep it for up to two days on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator, after transferring the leftovers to an airtight container. Prepare some extra portion and take her to work for lunch: the taste is guaranteed!

Making this salad is inexpensive because chicken is among the cheapest meats and the ingredients you’ll use to give it flavor are fairly modest. Potatoes, onions, lettuce and walnuts are cheap ingredients: you’ll spend less than 10 euros all together.

