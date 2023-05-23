Chicken supreme with oriental salad, Antonio Paolino’s recipe

Antonio Paolino’s chicken supreme recipe with oriental salad. Great idea. It’s always noon

Another great recipe from Antonio Paolino for It’s always noon, the recipe for chicken supreme with oriental salad. A complete dish today May 22, 2023 in the kitchen of It’s always noon, Antonio Paolino prepares the chicken, first fried and then in the oven. We can choose various pieces of chicken or turkey, the important thing is to cook the meat well. Antonio Paolino today suggested double cooking, first fried and then in the oven but if we want a lighter dish, even if less tasty, total cooking in the oven is also fine. Here is the chicken recipe It’s always noon with oriental rice. See you tomorrow with the new recipes It’s always noon.

Recipes It’s always midday Antonio Paolino – Chicken supreme with oriental salad

Chicken supreme ingredients: 4 chicken supremes, 150 g of plain yogurt, a teaspoon of sweet paprika. juice and peel of one lime, 30 g of soy sauce

For the breading: 5 whole eggs, 350 g of nachos, 500 g of peanut oil

For the oriental salad: 300 g of basmati rice, 150 g of bean sprouts, 2 carrots, a spring onion, 100 g of green chillies, 200 g of cooked edamame, 30 g of soy sauce, basil, mint and Chives, salt and pepper

For the yogurt sauce: 200 g of low-fat yogurt, 5 chives, lime juice, extra virgin olive oil

Preparation: put the chicken in the bowl and marinate with yogurt, sweet paprika, soy sauce but if you don’t like it, replace it with salt, then lime juice and peel. We cover and put 1 hour in the fridge to marinate.

We remove the skin from the chicken, dry with kitchen paper.

We chop the nachos coarsely. We wash the basmati rice, ribe is fine too. Cook the rice in boiling salted water.

We beat the eggs with salt and pepper. We pass the chicken, the turkey is also fine, the chicken nuggets are also fine, the thighs, we said we pass in the eggs and then in the nachos breading. We fry in the pan with plenty of hot oil. Let’s brown on both sides and drain on kitchen paper. The meat will certainly not be cooked.

Cut the onion into julienne strips and fry in the wok with a little oil. We also cut the carrots into cubes, add to the pan. We also add the green chillies cut into rings and also the soy beans and soy sprouts, let’s go, salt, pepper. Two more minutes of high flame cooking. We also add the cooked rice and let it flavor quickly.

Put the fried chicken in the oven for 20 minutes at 120°. We serve the chicken cut into slices, scalloped, on the ready-made rice. We complete with low-fat or Greek yogurt completed with chives. Fresh basil leaves and enjoy your meal.