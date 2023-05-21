Home » chickpeas better than beans, that’s why
Health

chickpeas better than beans, that’s why

by admin
chickpeas better than beans, that’s why

Diet. Ciro Vestita, nutritionist and author of several publications on nutrition and phytotherapy explains which are the right parameters for aging well and also which are the right foods for a correct and balanced diet. For example, chickpeas are better than beans. To reach the goal of healthy ageing, we start by eating less, «around 2,000 calories on average for men, 1,500 for women. Today, however, many eat even a thousand more».

Tired and distracted? Here are ten tricks to regain concentration (also thanks to a snack)

Diet, the secret is walking a lot

“Eat little and walk a lot”, “simple” ingredients for a “happy old age”, or rather “with a good quality of life because it is not saddened by aches and pains”. In fact, the reduction in calories “has now been demonstrated by many researches that it makes us live longer, in a healthy way” just as “daily movement offers us an important advantage in the prevention of all diseases”, explains Vestita to beraking latest news Salute. To prefer «whole grains – rice, spelt, millet – but also poor legumes. We recall that almost all beans have come from America, they are a non-native species, unlike lentils or chickpeas. However, black-eyed peas, or doliche, are native to our area. They are very convenient for those who don’t have time because they can be cooked without soaking. It saves us time in the kitchen but, above all, we have a very healthy food: cooked together with spelled, with an onion if desired, carrot, sage, they represent an ideal soup, with a high nutritional level: an anti-aging recipe». Among the other beneficial ingredients: «flax seeds, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds, which can be added to soups and salads». But in addition to eating well to age healthily «it is very important to move a lot. The elderly face a sea of ​​osteoarticular pathologies just because physical activity is neglected. Even for people who are no longer very young, 20 minutes a day of gymnastics to loosen the joints, stretch the muscles, make mild contraction movements help to avoid diseases of the elderly, from arthrosis to neurodegenerative pathologies. Yoga is perfect but just walk a lot, whenever possible. Better not on the asphalt where the step is not well cushioned, preferring walks in the green».ù

Silvio Garattini, the secrets of longevity: «I practice calorie restriction. Tea and juices during the day»

See also  a smartwatch to monitor type 2 diabetes mellitus, 100 patients recruited and experimentation underway

You may also like

Three people have been killed in an armed...

Healthy teeth at 60, useful tips and strategies

What cheeses can you eat if you have...

conservatives of outgoing premier Mitsotakis in the lead

«From Montaruli inadmissible sentences». Lo Russo sympathizes with...

try the Asian method, shocking results

Increased eating disorder alert: what are the causes...

Combine flat sandals in summer: Trendy styling ideas!

Today’s match is now LIVE

Between cups and mud, inside the historic Lucchesi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy