chickpeas better than beans, that’s why

Diet. Ciro Vestita, nutritionist and author of several publications on nutrition and phytotherapy explains which are the right parameters for aging well and also which are the right foods for a correct and balanced diet. For example, chickpeas are better than beans. To reach the goal of healthy ageing, we start by eating less, «around 2,000 calories on average for men, 1,500 for women. Today, however, many eat even a thousand more».

Diet, the secret is walking a lot

“Eat little and walk a lot”, “simple” ingredients for a “happy old age”, or rather “with a good quality of life because it is not saddened by aches and pains”. In fact, the reduction in calories “has now been demonstrated by many researches that it makes us live longer, in a healthy way” just as “daily movement offers us an important advantage in the prevention of all diseases”, explains Vestita to beraking latest news Salute. To prefer «whole grains – rice, spelt, millet – but also poor legumes. We recall that almost all beans have come from America, they are a non-native species, unlike lentils or chickpeas. However, black-eyed peas, or doliche, are native to our area. They are very convenient for those who don’t have time because they can be cooked without soaking. It saves us time in the kitchen but, above all, we have a very healthy food: cooked together with spelled, with an onion if desired, carrot, sage, they represent an ideal soup, with a high nutritional level: an anti-aging recipe». Among the other beneficial ingredients: «flax seeds, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds, which can be added to soups and salads». But in addition to eating well to age healthily «it is very important to move a lot. The elderly face a sea of ​​osteoarticular pathologies just because physical activity is neglected. Even for people who are no longer very young, 20 minutes a day of gymnastics to loosen the joints, stretch the muscles, make mild contraction movements help to avoid diseases of the elderly, from arthrosis to neurodegenerative pathologies. Yoga is perfect but just walk a lot, whenever possible. Better not on the asphalt where the step is not well cushioned, preferring walks in the green».ù

