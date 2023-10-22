Chicory coffee, how it is prepared and why it is good for your health

Have you ever tasted chicory coffee? Chicory, scientifically known as Cichorium intybus, is a herbaceous plant characterized by its blue flowers. It commonly grows along river banks, along roads and in abandoned land. The chicory root is crushed and used to prepare infusions for medical purposes, as it is considered very beneficial for the digestive and immune systems. In recent times, more and more people are using it daily as a coffee substitute. Although chicory has a different color and flavor than traditional coffee, it can resemble its taste, making it an ideal alternative, especially for those looking for a coffee-like drink but wish to avoid its consumption or gain additional benefits.

The therapeutic benefits of chicory include antimicrobial properties, anti-inflammatory action, diuretic effect, antipyretic capacity and antioxidant power. It is also rich in vitamins, minerals and other natural substances, contributing significantly to well-being. It should be noted that the composition of chicory does not contain caffeine, although some brands may add a percentage of coffee to make the taste similar. The most common method for consuming chicory it is through an infusion, although alternatives such as food preparations or capsules are available.

Is chicory coffee good for your health?

Initially, the answer is yes: consuming chicory is not harmful at all. If, for whatever reason, coffee is no longer an option, chicory can be a great substitute to satisfy your morning coffee craving. Even if its color and flavor do not exactly replicate those of traditional coffee, they can recall pleasant memories of it. It could then become your new morning routine, acting almost as a sort of placebo effect. This is due to the lack of caffeine in the composition of chicory. While some commercial brands add coffee to chicory tea to provide some caffeine, the pure infusion of the Spanish plant contains none. This is the main reason for its increasing consumption in recent years, as it represents a perfect alternative for those who wish to avoid caffeine without giving up their morning coffee habit.

In addition to the total absence of caffeine, chicory offers a wide range of biological and nutritional benefits for our body. One of these is the promotion of beneficial bacteria in the intestine after consuming this particular infusion, thanks to the content of inulin, a prebiotic fiber compound. In addition, chicory represents a rich source of essential minerals, including potassium, phosphorus and calcium, and vitamins, especially of group B. This means that in addition to being an alternative to coffee, it can be a valuable complement to our diet. It contributes to strengthening the immune system thanks to its antibacterial, antioxidant and phytochemical properties, reducing the risk of diseases.

Chicory benefits the digestive system, stimulating gastric juices to reduce the formation of intestinal gas, and thanks to its fibers it keeps the intestinal tract in good health, offering valid help against constipation. Furthermore, it brings benefits to the circulatory system by helping to prevent heart attacks, hypertension and strokes, as well as reducing blood cholesterol levels. Last but not least, chicory is beneficial for people suffering from diabetes, as it helps to reduce blood sugar.

Who is chicory bad for?

Chicory is generally considered safe for most adults when consumed in normal dietary amounts. In the medical context, chicory is generally considered harmless to most adults when taken orally in recommended amounts. However, handling the chicory plant can cause skin irritation.

Regarding pregnancy and breastfeeding, taking large amounts of chicory by mouth during pregnancy is potentially dangerous. It is believed that chicory can trigger the onset of menstruation and potentially cause miscarriage. There is insufficient information on the safety of using chicory during breastfeeding, so it is advisable to avoid its use during this period.

Allergies: If you are allergic to chicory, it is important to avoid oral intake and direct contact with the plant. Additionally, chicory may trigger allergic reactions in people sensitive to the Asteraceae/Compositae family, which includes plants such as ragweed, chrysanthemums, marigolds and daisies. If you have known allergies, consult your doctor before consuming chicory. Regarding gallstones, chicory is known to stimulate the production of bile. This could pose a risk to people with gallstones. It is therefore advised to avoid the use of chicory without the supervision of a medical professional if you suffer from gallstones.

How is chicory coffee prepared?

This hot drink is a great caffeine-free alternative suitable for those following a Keto or AIP diet. A cup of chicory coffee is rewarding, nutritious and convenient. What makes it even more attractive is its richness in prebiotics, with the highest concentration of inulin found in any plant! Prebiotics greatly benefit the gut and colon by fueling probiotics and promoting the proliferation of beneficial bacteria.

Here’s how to prepare it:

Place the water in a saucepan and bring it to the boil. Meanwhile, add the chicory to a French press or directly to the pot with the water. Once the water reaches the boiling point, turn off the heat and pour it into the French Press. Alternatively, let the chicory root macerate directly in the pot. Leave it to infuse for about 5 minutes. Filter and pour into the cup. Sweeten and/or add creamy ingredients to taste or enjoy black.”

