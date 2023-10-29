Chief doctor reveals: This is how we escape the autumn blues

Walk through rustling leaves, spoon your first pumpkin soup, live in the coziest sweaters again. These are the romantic sides of autumn.

But not everyone can enjoy the wet, gray time like that. For some, listlessness, fatigue and cloudy thoughts settle into everyday life – in short: the autumn blues.

According to psychiatrist Sabine Barry, this has a lot to do with the shorter days and the lack of sunlight. Among other things, this is important for our daily rhythm and for the production of vitamin D, which influences our mood.

In the interview, she reveals which routines we can use to escape the autumn blues – and how we can recognize that we may have already developed depression.

What can we do to avoid the autumn blues? not caught?

Sabine Barry: I recommend getting out in the sun a lot and taking advantage of daylight. For example, taking a walk during your lunch break or taking a trip into nature – and maybe trying forest bathing.

Exercise and sport are also important; they have a preventive effect against depression. It starts with small habits. For example, forgoing the elevator and using the stairs.

We can also make sure to include tryptophans in our diet. This is a hormonal precursor to serotonin, which is known as the happiness hormone. Tryptophan is found in cheese, fish, meat, nuts and legumes – and also in chocolate with a high cocoa content. In any case, you should pay attention to your diet, especially in autumn and winter, and include lots of fresh fruit and vegetables.

And dietary supplements with vitamin D can also be an option. Most people in our latitudes have vitamin D levels that are too low in autumn and winter. If you suspect you have a deficiency, it makes sense to have your vitamin D level measured by your doctor. This way you can determine which dose you can use to counteract it.

Question: Daylight lamps can also help. What do I have to consider when purchasing and using it?

Barry: When purchasing, you should make sure that the lamp is a certified medical product and that it has an illuminance of at least 10,000 lux.

To support your natural circadian rhythm, it’s best to sit in front of the lamp in the morning for at least half an hour. But you can also do this at another time of day – just before going to bed is unfavorable.

You should squint into the light every now and then. But you shouldn’t look into the lamp all the time, as this can damage your eyes in the long run.

Questions: How do I know if my autumn blues are on? Has already developed into seasonal affective disorder that should be treated?

Barry: You can get an overview of the symptoms. Are you listless, unmotivated, irritable, have mood swings, are rather tired and have cravings, especially for carbohydrates and sweets? These can all be signs of seasonal affective disorder.

You should seek medical or psychotherapeutic help if these symptoms become more and more pronounced. For example, if you don’t feel like leaving the house anymore. Or: If you can no longer do your job, the household is left behind or you no longer open the mail.

