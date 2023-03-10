A new medical alertthis time arriving from South America, worries and requires particular attention, and concerns the chikungunyaa viral disease that comes transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes and which has already caused 33 deaths.





The alert from South America

The alert was issued by Pan American Health Organization (Paho), which in 2022 alone recorded over 273 miles are fine of infection, more than double the number of cases compared to the previous year.

Also deaths have increased, from ten in 2021 to 87 the following year. And the trend seems to be confirmed also for this new year.

A man engaged in a disinfestation





In fact, in the first three months of 2023, they have already been registered 115 thousand cases and 33 deaths. The most affected countries at the moment are Paraguay and Brazil.

The situation in Paraguay

Of all the cases of arbovirosis (diseases that pass from animals to humans via a virus) so far recorded in Paraguay, 98% were classified as chikungunya, for a total of almost 12 thousand infected. In the remaining 2% of cases, the infection found is dengue.

The Director General of Health Surveillance in Paraguay, the Doctor Guillermo Sequeraclarified that, in an attempt to fight infections, “joint work is being done between the various institutions, however, since it is not possible to reduce notifications and cases of illness, we must insist on eliminating breeding sitesespecially after these rains”.





Speaking instead of the deaths, which to date have been 33, five of which were minors, Dr. Sequera specified that “the increase in deaths occurs in those aged 70 and overmainly in men, all with some underlying disease.”

What is chikungunya

As reported on the Istituto Superiore di Sanità website, “chikungunya is a viral disease, characterized by fever and severe painwhich is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes”.

“The first known epidemic was described in 1952 in Tanzania – continues the note on the ISS website – even though an epidemic in Indonesia had already been described in 1779, perhaps attributable to the same viral agent”.





Symptoms appear after a incubation period which can range from 2 to 12 daysfollowing which fever occurs e joint pains such as to limit the movements of the patients (hence the name chikungunya, which in the Swahili language means “that which curves” or “writhes”).

“In most cases the patients make a full recovery however, in some cases the pain in the joints it can persist for months or even years”. In any case, the note clarifies, “serious complications rarely occur, however in the elderly the disease can be a contributing cause of death”.



