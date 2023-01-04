The French pharmaceutical company Valneva has announced the first positive results of a vaccine against Chikungunya, a mosquito-borne virus for which we currently have no specific antiviral drug. The data, collected in a Phase 3 clinical study – the one used to determine the effectiveness of a new treatment – concern the presence of specific antibodies in participants 12 months after administration of a single dose of the VLA1553 vaccine. Monitoring will continue for at least five years, but Valneva intends to file a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the FDA by the end of this year. If approved, the company will be the first to enter the chikungunya vaccine market.

Send your questions to [email protected]

The spread of the virus

Transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes (both Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus), chikungunya is a viral disease caused by the virus of the same name (Chikv). It can cause fever, headache, joint and muscle pain, nausea, skin rashes, and chronic arthralgias. Of all the symptoms, it is joint and muscle pain that gives the disease its name, given that in the Makonde language common in Mozambique and Tanzania, chikungunya means precisely “that which bends or writhes”. The virus often causes sudden, large outbreaks affecting one-third to three-quarters of the population mostly in the Americas, Africa and Southeast Asia. 97% of the infected develop symptomatic disease three to seven days after the mosquito bite and, although mortality is low, morbidity is high. No effective preventive vaccines or treatments are available, and therefore, chikungunya is considered a serious threat to public health.

AIDS, towards a vaccine: good results from the first phase of the trial by Anna Lisa Bonfanceschi

01 December 2022



As of September 2020, more than three million cases had been reported in America and, following the growing spread of Aedes mosquitoes, the virus is now present in over 100 countries. For this reason, in 2018 and 2021 the Valneva vaccine development program received respectively the FDA Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations, an evaluation process that allows to speed up the development and approval of drugs or vaccines that can demonstrate a significant improvement over existing ones. In 2020, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) also granted the Valneva vaccine the PRIority MEdicine (Prime) designation.

How many vaccines can the human body tolerate in a lifetime? 03 November 2022



The results of the experiment

VLA1553 is a live attenuated vaccine. This means that it is prepared from the infectious agent but is weakened (attenuated) in the laboratory. The primary objective of the clinical study is to evaluate the persistence of antibodies each year for up to 5 years after single dose administration in 363 people 18 years of age and older. According to the results recorded in March 2022, 99% of the participants maintained high levels of neutralizing antibodies up to 12 months after vaccination, regardless of age. In fact, the persistence of antibodies was similar between young and elderly people over the age of 65 throughout the follow-up. The study will continue to monitor the persistence of antibodies on an annual basis. Meanwhile, Valneva has also started a Phase 3 study in adolescents in Brazil, to extend the applicability of the vaccine to this age group.