Child development: More and more deficits in language and motor skills

Can’t even do jumping jacks: more and more children have significant developmental deficits

Email Share More Twitter Print Feedback Report a bug

Spotted an Error?

Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

There is no genetic engineering in the plant

But don’t worry: they’re genetically modified

More and more children have deficits in speaking and moving. This is shown by evaluations of health insurance data. Accordingly, the number of children with developmental deficits is at an all-time high. Whether the corona pandemic has anything to do with it is still being investigated.

According to a study by Barmer, children in Hamburg are increasingly showing problems with language acquisition and deficits in motor coordination. According to this, in 2021 doctors diagnosed a so-called developmental disorder of speech and language in 14.6 percent of children between the ages of six and twelve, said Barmer. That corresponds to almost 17,300 girls and boys. In 2006, at around 8,400, less than half as many children were affected by a language disorder.

“The number of children with speech deficits is at a high level. Language acquisition disorders are among the most common diagnoses,” said Susanne Klein, Barmer’s state manager in Hamburg.

To the Speech and language disorders counted about

a limited vocabulary,

Difficulties in sentence formation and grammar as well

Problems in expressiveness and in the formation of sounds.

Speech disorders often mean that children are disadvantaged

As a result, the children often have difficulties with reading and writing or in interpersonal relationships. “Children learn language by imitation. That’s why it’s important for parents to communicate a lot with their child and limit media consumption,” says Klein.

Increasing development deficits are apparently a nationwide problem. According to the health insurance company’s extrapolation, in 2021 in Lower Saxony alone, 14.1 percent of children between the ages of six and twelve and in Bremen 10.5 percent were diagnosed with a developmental disorder in speech and language. That corresponds to 72,000 girls and boys in Lower Saxony and 4,400 in the state of Bremen. According to the information, significantly fewer children were affected in previous years: in 2006 there were around 47,000 children in Lower Saxony and around 2,700 in Bremen.

More background on education

Deficits discovered in school entry examinations

In June, the State Ministry of Social Affairs in Saxony-Anhalt had already reported on developmental deficits in children that had been noticed during the school entry examinations. As a result, the tests revealed an increased need for support in the areas of fine motor skills, grammar and articulation. In the area of ​​fine motor skills, the need for support rose from ten percent to just over eleven percent, in the area of ​​grammar from almost twelve percent to more than 15 percent and in articulation from around 24 percent to around 26 percent.

Tips for parents: promote language development

Children usually learn language by imitating their environment. Parents can therefore contribute a lot to healthy language development. The following tips may be helpful:

Talk to your child a lot! It may sound banal, but the more parents talk to their child, the more opportunities a child has to imitate and communicate. For example, simply describe what you are doing or what the child is doing, talk about something you see while walking, or think out loud what you might be making for dinner tonight.

Speaking is about communication and intimacy. Therefore, you should look at your child when you talk to him. Not only do children learn better when they see your lip movements, eye contact also promotes bonding between the people you are talking to. This will give your child the desire to communicate with you.

Listen carefully to your child – even if it takes a long time at first or what is being said is difficult to understand. Children need reassurance that their parents value what they are telling them. Begin by repeating what was said with the correct pronunciation.

Don’t overly criticize your child’s language. Instead of constantly pointing out mistakes or even urging the child to repeat correct phrases, you can simply incorporate correct pronunciation into your conversations.

Example: The child says: “I ate tomatoes today” Instead of saying: “It doesn’t mean ate, but ate”, you could reply: “Ah, you ate tomatoes. How did they taste?” In this way, you encourage dialogue and prevent your child from losing interest in speaking through too much criticism.

Ask open-ended questions to invite your child to speak. And if it doesn’t want to tell much after all, just talk about your day or whatever else comes to mind.

Language should be fun. It can therefore be helpful when you are with your child sing or rhyme – most children enjoy it and it also promotes language development without any pressure.

Read to your child every day if possible. Reading aloud not only expands vocabulary and understanding of grammar, it also strengthens the parent-child bond, especially if you make yourself comfortable together and are allowed to be cuddled while reading. It’s also good to talk to your child about what happened in the story, what the child thinks about it, or how one of the characters might have felt. Even babies often look enthusiastically at picture books and benefit when their parents or close relatives tell them what can be seen in the pictures.

Many children cannot do jumping jacks or somersaults

According to the evaluation, the proportion of children with motor development disorders has also increased significantly. While in 2006 doctors still found deficits in motor coordination in around 3,340 six to twelve-year-olds in Hamburg, in 2021 there were around 60 percent more with around 5,460 children. The diagnosis rate is 4.6 percent in this age group.

One of the reasons for the increase in motor development disorders is the increasing lack of exercise. “Many children today can neither do jumping jacks nor somersaults. Well-developed motor coordination skills are important for school and everyday life,” said Klein. To what extent the restrictions during the pandemic will have an impact on these developmental disorders is the subject of further research.

Tips for parents: promote motor skills

The muscular movement of the body is called motor function. A distinction is made between gross and fine motor skills. Well-developed motor skills not only promote general health, but can also promote the learning success of children. The following tips may be helpful:

If possible, allow your child to spend time outdoors every day. When exploring playgrounds or in the great outdoors, children automatically train their motor skills. Leave your child climb, balance, try. It is important that your child has the opportunity to master various challenges independently. Stay close, but try not to encroach too much. If you trust your child to be able to handle difficult situations, it can develop valuable self-confidence.

Ball games promote motor skills and coordination. Throw and catch a ball with your child or play soccer.

Register your child for children’s gymnastics. Many communities offer affordable courses for children of various ages. These courses are mostly designed to promote motor skills and are fun for the children.

Encourage your child’s fine motor skills with handicrafts and painting offers. Most children like to paint and do handicrafts. Let your child work with different materials and tools and trust them to cut out something with scissors or fix it with glue. Kneading and coloring are also good.

glm/dpa

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

