Child hit and killed by car as he crosses the road. He came home from school

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

An 11-year-old boy of Chinese nationality died this afternoon after being hit by a car in Monza. Transported by helicopter to San Gerardo,…

An 11 year old, nationality Chinese, died this afternoon after being hit by a car in Monza. Transported by helicopter to San Gerardo, despite the doctors’ attempts, he didn’t make it.

Cross the Pontina by bike: 50-year-old farmer overwhelmed and killed

Child overwhelmed and killed in Monza

The dynamics of the accident are being examined, the child was perhaps on his way home from school, to be ascertained whether he was alone or accompanied by someone. Driving the mini that hit him was a 55-year-old woman, a resident of Brugherio (Monza), who underwent all the usual medical tests. She risks being charged with vehicular homicide. She investigates the local police.

The investigations

It will be a careful assessment by the local police to reconstruct the tragic death of the 11-year-old boy, overwhelmed and killed by a car this afternoon in Monza, in via Buonarroti. The little one was crossing the road, it is not clear whether or not he was on the pedestrian crossing, to go home, when a mini Countryman driven by a 55-year-old ran over him. Immediately due to the traumas suffered, the little one appeared in very serious conditions, so much so that the intervention of the ambulance was necessary. Urgently transported to the hospital at San Gerardo, after a few hours the child died. The Monza Public Prosecutor’s Office has already opened a file with the hypothesis of the crime of manslaughter and has ordered an autopsy. The motorist was in turn rescued, shocked and subjected to alcohol and drug tests.

Read the full article

on The Messenger