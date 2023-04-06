High-calorie snacks, a lot of screen time and little exercise have led to weight gain in many children in Germany since the Corona pandemic.

Overweight children: why a diet is the wrong way and what parents should consider

More snacks, a lot of screen time and less exercise – the main factors why many children have gained weight in the corona pandemic. But children should not be forced to lose weight through coercion and prohibitions. How parents can help their children.

Closed playgrounds, no romping around with friends, no soccer training – during the corona pandemic, many children spent their free time with their smartphones or on the couch. Less exercise and more sweets have resulted in many children gaining weight. And: In many cases, the excess weight has not disappeared again.

The number of overweight children has risen sharply, like that stern already reported. According to the German Obesity Society Two million children in Germany are overweight, of which 800,000 are obese – i.e. morbidly obese. But parents shouldn’t pressure their kids if they’ve gained weight during the pandemic. Stiftung Warentest gives tips on how mums and dads can help their children get rid of extra pounds instead.

Obesity in children: Too little exercise, high media consumption and more snacks



Many children are taking less exercise and maintaining unhealthy habits from the time of the pandemic. Three main points have led to weight gain in children: More snacks, high media consumption and less exercise. However, it is very important for development that children move enough. This is the only way they can develop their motor skills, get a stronger immune system, muscles and a strengthened cardiovascular system.

As with adults, obesity can have health consequences: “Even in younger people, obesity can lead to classic diseases of old age such as high blood pressure or metabolic disorders,” said Susann Weihrauch-Blüher, spokeswoman for the working group on obesity in childhood of the German Obesity Society, to Stiftung Warentest.

Parents should set an example when it comes to exercise



Parents should not try to achieve their goal with coercion or prohibitions, but motivate the children. How can that look like? When it comes to movement, mums and dads should serve as role models. That means: take a bike ride on a Sunday more often instead of lying on the couch. Recommended for school children Federal Center for Health Education 90 minutes of physical activity a day. Every step counts – short distances to friends or the escalator is better to walk.

To ensure that children move enough, parents should also ensure that their sons and daughters do not glue their eyes to screens for too long. Stiftung Warentest recommends a maximum screen time of 60 minutes for six to nine year olds and a maximum of 90 minutes a day for older children.

No diets for children



Weight reduction can only succeed with a change in diet. But: Children should never go on a diet because they are still growing. Children should have three main meals and two snacks a day. The main meals should consist largely of vegetables. Instead of biscuits or wine gums, parents should offer fruit, vegetables or unsweetened milk products for in between meals.

An important point: Children often take in numerous calories from sweetened beverages such as fruit juices or soda. Better: Switch to water and unsweetened teas. Christine Joisten, professor of sports and nutritional medicine at the Cologne Sports University, advises that parents also reach into their bag of tricks: “Little by little, add whole grain oatmeal to your beloved chocolate muesli and reduce the sugared chocolate content.” And if it does have to be sweets, parents should offer their children the lower-calorie snacks. Instead of chips, pretzel sticks are better and popcorn has fewer calories than a chocolate bar, the expert told Stiftung Warentest.

If parents run out of advice and are worried about their overweight child, they should first have the possible causes clarified in the pediatrician’s practice.

You can find more tips and information in the (subject to a fee) report by Stiftung Warentest!