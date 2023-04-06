The Indian expert Vipin Vashishta, pediatrician and researcher at Mangla Hospital and Research Center in Bijnor, India, and a member of the WHO vaccine group, wrote on Twitter: Arcturus has additional mutations “to achieve a further growth advantage”. And further: “There were two additional mutations on Spike, including S494P, which are expected to better evade the immune system without affecting ACE2 binding affinity.”

Indian and international genome sequencing experts are now calling the new variant XBB.1.16.1, describing it as “a new child of XBB.1.16”. For example, it has an additional T547I mutation.

Regarded as the most contagious of all Omicron variants known to date: XBB.1.16 – and now this subline is upping the ante. The omicron recombinant behind the surge in Indian Covid cases has already mutated. This could help it gain another growth advantage, said top experts monitoring mutations in the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which ” Times of India “.

In other words, the mutated variant will be even better at infecting those who are vaccinated or have already gone through Corona. But how strong the effect will be remains to be seen. So far there is no big wave in India. Nevertheless, experts closely monitor XBB.1.16 and its developments.

Arcturus and XBB.1.16.1: What you should know about the new Corona variant

Arcturus has been spreading in India since February. The new Corona variant XBB.1.16 has been increasing the number of cases there for a few weeks – albeit at a low absolute level. Still, it was enough to trigger a certain level of alertness.

The World Health Organization (WHO) put the variant on the list of variants to be observed (variants under monitoring, VUM) on March 22. Loud

current WHO report

it has already been demonstrated in 21 countries.

“The number ‘1’ was added after the period to indicate that this is the first mutation identified within the XBB.1.16 group,” said Rajesh Karyakarte, Genome Sequencing Coordinator and Principal Investigator at BJ Medical College ( BJMC), the Times of India. If other mutations are identified within this group, they can be named XBB.1.16.2, XBB.1.16.3, and so on.

Where did Arcturus originate?

The coronavirus is constantly mutating and evolving. That is his nature. XBB.1.16 now appears to be able to evade human-developed hybrid immunity—that arises when someone was both vaccinated and infected. In Pune, the first case of XBB.1.16 was detected on February 3, 2023 as “

Hindustan Times

‘ reported before it was officially labeled as such around the world on March 5. In Mumbai, the variant first appeared on March 11.

What is the structure of Corona variant XBB.1.16?

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the subline is characterized by three additional mutations in the so-called spike protein (E180V, K478R, S486P). That is not all. “XBB.1.16 has a number of other changes in the genome that not only affect the spike protein, but also the so-called ORF9b gene, which is involved in suppressing the interferon response,” explained Friedemann Weber, head of the institute for virology at the University of Giessen, the biological details for FOCUS online.

Interferons are messenger substances that are produced by infected cells to warn other cells of the infection and to initiate countermeasures. However, Sars-CoV-2 has a whole range of these so-called interferon antagonists, and ORF9b has not yet been one of the strongest representatives.

Therefore, Weber’s conclusion was: “I do not expect that the two XBB.1.16-specific mutations in ORF9b would radically change this. This, together with the new spike mutations, shows that XBB.1.16 certainly has potential to outperform existing immunity by a bit.”

How dangerous is Arcturus really?

Experts warn against panic, there is still hardly any reliable data. How well our immune system can fight off Arcturus will help determine how dangerous the variant becomes. XBB.1.16 can “skilfully bypass immunity,” explained Rajesh Karyakarte. The head of microbiology at the BJMC sequenced the first Arcturus representatives and informed the Ministry of Health on March 10th. According to one of his team members, this also applies to the robust immunity after vaccination and infection. At the same time, the variant is spreading even faster than its predecessors – and has now displaced them in the first regions.

However, the number of hospital admissions has not yet skyrocketed as a result. “Most patients had mild symptoms,” reported Karyakarte.

The Times of India

“.

What are the symptoms of XBB.1.16?

Rajas Walinjkar, doctor at Seven Hills Hospital, which treats many inpatients,

describes the symptoms as follows

:

fever lasting less than 48 hours

sore throat

body aches

This is therefore a profile similar to that seen with the previous Omikron variants.