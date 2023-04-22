Home » Child overwhelmed and killed by the car driven by her mother
It was the car driven by her mother that overwhelmed the 7-year-old girl who died today in Casalnuovo in the Neapolitan area. The Carabinieri report it, specifying that the woman aboard an Audi A3, reversing, lost control of the car, thus running over her little girl and an acquaintance of hers who was there with them, who was practically unharmed. Checks are underway to understand why some witnesses reported a pirated car: the hypothesis is that they tried to protect the woman.

