Home » child saved thanks to the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin. He suffered from a rare disease
Health

child saved thanks to the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin. He suffered from a rare disease

by admin
child saved thanks to the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin. He suffered from a rare disease

An unprecedented intervention that would be the envy of even the famous Dr. House. Thanks to the Regina Margherita Children’s Hospital of the Città della Salute in Turin, a child was saved, with an endoscopic operation, a newborn affected by myelomeningocele nasala very rare pathology which involves a defective closure of the base of the skull, such as to cause, during fetal life, the descent of a small part of the brain inside the nose.

The surgery, performed at the Regina Margherita Children’s Hospital of the Città della Salute in Turin, would have no precedent in the world on such a small patient.

Transplant of a stopped heart for 20 minutes in Padua: it is the first organ in the world reactivated after such a long time

In addition to the risk of meningitis, the biggest problem was that the hole was located in the rear part of the nose and therefore that the portion of the brain that descended into the nose (very voluminous) obstructed the passage of air, causing increasingly difficult breathing.

See also  Famous singer leaves the band due to serious health problems

You may also like

The Italian fitness market is growing: over 5,000...

I BRING – Greetings – News – EUROPE

Living in the here and now: how to...

Here are the six foods that improve concentration...

How many times a week is it recommended...

Insect summer 2023: NABU calls for counting again...

Current information on Alzheimer’s research, neuroscience and neurostimulation

Bioethics Consultation on Critical Issues in Pediatrics –...

How to remember to drink enough water: some...

LIVE Roland Garros: Sonego loses first set, then...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy