Childhood leukemia, 8 out of 10 children recover. Italpress news agency

MILAN (ITALPRESS) – Leukemias represent a third of all tumors of very young people under 14 years of age and about four out of five children affected by leukemia develop acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most frequent childhood cancer ever. Leukemias are cancers of the stem cells from which blood cells originate. When you get sick, your blood cells can no longer grow and develop naturally. The causes that trigger the disease are not yet fully understood, although there are some risk factors. The good news, however, is that science has made great strides in the treatment of these blood cancers, especially when they arise in childhood. Today, highly effective therapies are available to treat young patients, such as those based on genetically modified cells capable of targeting and destroying tumor cells. This is one of the topics addressed by Momcilo Jankovic, pediatric hematologist, psycho-social area consultant of the Maria Letizia Verga center of the San Gerardo hospital in Monza, interviewed by Marco Klinger, for Medicina Top, the Italpress news agency’s TV format.

“The most frequent leukemia – explained Jankovic – is called acute lymphoblastic leukemia and represents about 75-80%. Then there is acute myeloid leukemia while the chronic forms are rare, they are more typical of adults”.

What symptoms should be considered? “Unfortunately, the symptoms are simple,” she explained, emphasizing however that “the bleeding symptoms must be widespread enough, the pains are persistent and even resist pain-relieving therapies, the fever does not respond to antibiotic or antipyretic therapy. These are symptoms common to many pathologies but with greater persistence and insistence. To make a diagnosis, suspicion comes after two or three weeks and there’s no need to rush”.

How many children get sick? “Fortunately – she said – it is a rare pathology because one in every hundred thousand births gets sick. In Italy there are about 400-450. If we also take the adolescent phase from 14 to 18 years of age, the number is between 400 and 500. It is the most frequent form of cancer and represents around a third, in fact childhood cancers in general are around 1,200 or 1,300 a year”.

For Jankovic “the big advance in medicine is the characterization of leukemia cells at the outset. It is very important because the therapies – he continued – are personalized on the type of leukemia. Engineered therapies are those in which lymphocytes are isolated and prepared to go and fight leukemia cells. This should allow for greater precision in therapies and a limitation of side effects. They are promising, they are not yet so widely used by everyone”.

How many centers in Italy deal with childhood leukemia? “Today – he recalled – there are more than 50 centers in Italy. They are scattered throughout Italy because our goal is to treat the child close to home. The centralization of the biological material takes place in a few centers and it is the sample that circulates, not the patient. The centers, however, are certified – he concluded -, the possibility of continuing treatment close to home has been a great success for us”.

