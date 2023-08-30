Childhood memory: Simple exercise burns a lot of calories

Do you still shudder when you remember physical education at school? Jumping jacks were usually high on the training program. Read here why you should still often integrate the exercise into your workout today.

Wouldn’t it be nice if one exercise could strengthen the entire body, train endurance and train flexibility? This exercise actually exists – and you are guaranteed to know it. We’re talking about jumping jacks.

Perhaps childhood memories will come up as you do the exercise. But even if the exercise feels a little silly at first, there are many reasons to incorporate it into your workout.

Jumping jacks are a real full body workout

Jumping jacks are a dynamic exercise that engages multiple muscle groups at once. They strengthen the legs, arms, shoulders, chest and core and thus train the entire body.

Good for cardiovascular fitness

The fast, rhythmic movements of jumping jacks increase heart rate and improve cardiovascular fitness. This promotes blood circulation and trains endurance.

Jumping jacks burn calories

Because jumping jacks are so tiring, they also burn a lot of calories. If done regularly, the exercise can even help you lose weight.

Coordination and mobility improve

Jumping jacks require coordinated movements of the arms and legs, which improves sensory and motor coordination. They also promote joint mobility.

Jumping jacks are good for stress

The jumping jack can help reduce stress. Jumping jacks promote the release of endorphins, the so-called happiness hormones.

(Almost) always and everywhere possible

Jumping jacks require no equipment and can be performed almost anywhere. This makes them a handy option for a quick workout, whether at home, in the park, or at the gym.

Fun and variety for your workout

Jumping jacks are reminiscent of childhood. The movements are playful and energetic, which can increase motivation and make training more fun.

How to do jumping jacks correctly

Starting position: Stand upright, feet together and arms at your sides

Jump to the starting position: A slight jump up, at the same time spreading your legs to the side and bringing your arms overhead so that they are touching or close to each other

Jump into the opposite position: Immediately jump back to the starting position, bringing your legs back together and lowering your arms to your sides

Continuous movement: Do the steps several times in rapid succession.

keep rhythm: Keep a steady rhythm to keep the pace

The torso should remain upright throughout the exercise and the abdominal muscles slightly engaged to ensure a stable posture.

Your arms should go up and down at the same time with each movement. In order to protect the knee joints, the knees should always be slightly bent when jumping. Landings should also be gentle to avoid excessive pressure on the joints.

Jumping jacks offer numerous variations to try if the exercise becomes too boring. Depending on your fitness level and training goal, you can increase the intensity by increasing the speed or adding additional arm movements.

This is how often you should incorporate jumping jacks into your training

Jumping jacks can be incorporated into any workout. Some people like the warm-up exercise before the main workout. Others prefer to incorporate jumping jacks at intervals during a cardio workout.

However, jumping jacks can also be a great way to get some exercise and recharge during short breaks during the day.

Beginners should start with two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions each. Then you can gradually build up and add a few reps each week.

Advanced users can aim for three to five sets of 20 to 30 reps. The number of sets and repetitions should be varied and adjusted depending on the intensity of the training program.

