The hardest part of a diet is not just losing kilos but above all trying not to regain them. It is the yo-yo effect, a problem that now in obese children seems to find a scientific explanation: if weight loss is rapid, within 24 weeks, even when intestinal hormones, such as ghrelin, send strong signals of satiety in the brain after a meal, the desire to eat does not precipitate. This is because the brain areas are unable to remodel the sense of hunger at the same time as the intestine. Thus the maintenance phase is more prone to failure and obese children who have lost weight quickly tend to regain it. This is supported by a study by Seattle Children’s Hospital, just published in the prestigious journal The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism and presented today at the 60th congress of the European Society of Pediatric Endocrinology.

I study

The researchers looked at a group of 28 obese children, ages 9 to 11, after a 24-week weight loss program, comparing it to another group of 17 normal weight children who had not been given any specific diet. Undergoing a functional MRI scan while looking at images of high-calorie foods, the scholars observed that obese children who gained weight, after managing to lose weight quickly, showed high levels of activation of the brain areas related to appetite, even after meals.

What happens in the brain

“This means that children’s brains are in” hungry “mode even when the gut releases hormones that are supposed to induce satiety – they explain. Mariacarolina Salernovice-president of the European congress and president of the Italian Society of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetology (SIEDP) and Stefano Cianfarani, president of the European congress, full professor of pediatrics at the Tor Vergata University of Rome and head of the Diabetology and Growth Pathology Unit of the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome – In short, the intestine adapts immediately to the new weight and signals correctly that the body does not need to eat. On the other hand, the brain is unable to keep up and continues to leave the hunger “light” on, prompting the child to eat even if he does not need it, thus leading him to regain the pounds lost previously with the diet “.

More studies are needed

It must be said that the findings are part of a study that involved a small group of children only at the beginning and at the end of the feeding intervention program, so more extensive and detailed research will be needed to confirm that rapid weight loss affects. on these processes and involves a yo-yo effect. “It would also be useful to investigate whether and how long it takes for the brain to start adjusting to the new weight, regulating properly the feeling of hunger and satiety. But, in general, these data suggest that to more effectively treat obesity in children we should avoid interventions that lead to rapid body weight reductions and instead aim for gradual and consistent lifestyle changes to achieve a stable weight and also improve health, “the experts add.

Childhood obesity

Childhood obesity is a problem that has now assumed the dimensions of a global epidemic. In total, there are approximately 124 million obese children and adolescents worldwide today. A particularly relevant future health problem considering that 40% of obese children will become obese adolescents, and that 80% of obese adolescents will eventually be obese adults. In Italy, one of the European countries with the highest prevalence rate of childhood obesity, preceded only by Cyprus, Spain and Greece, children with obesity are 9.4% of the total and those who are overweight about 20%. The health consequences can be devastating. In fact, obesity increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease and cancer, among others.