The first choice is the adoption of a healthy lifestyle, with correct nutrition and regular physical activity, but when this is not enough, already starting from 12 years of age in obese children it is possible to use drugs to lose weight and reduce the risk of developing diseases related to excessive weight. This is the indication of the new guidelines for the treatment of childhood and adolescent obesity of the Italian Society of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetology (Siedp) in the light of the drugs now available, one of which was authorized last December also for pediatric use which is entering clinical practice.