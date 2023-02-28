Home Health Childhood obesity, how to treat it with the new guidelines
Health

Childhood obesity, how to treat it with the new guidelines

by admin
Childhood obesity, how to treat it with the new guidelines

The first choice is the adoption of a healthy lifestyle, with correct nutrition and regular physical activity, but when this is not enough, already starting from 12 years of age in obese children it is possible to use drugs to lose weight and reduce the risk of developing diseases related to excessive weight. This is the indication of the new guidelines for the treatment of childhood and adolescent obesity of the Italian Society of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetology (Siedp) in the light of the drugs now available, one of which was authorized last December also for pediatric use which is entering clinical practice.

See also  NASA's Parker Solar Probe penetrated into the corona for the first time

You may also like

What are the types of hereditary cancers?

Baldo (UniPd), ‘anti-meningococcus B vaccine effective but not...

What do the results of a preventive HIV...

here’s which one. The study in Nature

works? What are the side effects?

Rare diseases: Casa Sollievo activates ‘television’ for patients...

DOCTOR FRANCESCO MINNITI – Radio Più

New drugs for obesity starting from 12 years,...

Crotone, the oppositions in Piantedosi: “Explain the 6-hour...

Rare diseases, the tree of life is tinged...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy