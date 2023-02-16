Increase the cure rate from childhood cancers and decrease the side effects of treatments, reduce regional disparities in pain management, improve research in personalized medicine. These are some of the requests contained in a 8-point manifesto presented at the conference “A commitment to pediatric oncology”organized by Fiagop (Italian Federation of Parents and Healed Pediatric Oncology Hematology Associations) e Debt (Italian Association of Pediatric Hematology Oncology), on the occasion of the World Day dedicated to the fight against pediatric cancer, with the sponsorship of the Ministry of Health.

«Reducing the regional disparities that force children and their families to move for treatment, even for long periods, with a flow that goes from the South to the Center and North of the country, whose consequences, in psychological and economic terms, are added to the already devastating impact of the cancer diagnosis» explains the president Fiagop Paolo Viti. «To improve the level of care it is then necessary to activate the pediatric networks in the Regional Oncological Networks, with the aim of achieving substantially homogeneous levels between the different regionsensuring the necessary resources. Furthermore, real access to pediatric palliative care, which is still provided in an uneven way throughout the country, can no longer be postponed”.

Per Archangel Priestpresident Aieop it is also necessary to “guarantee long-term follow-up procedures for monitoring the possible late effects of anticancer therapies and eliminate the discrimination of the healed. Not forgetting the need to ensure economic protection for families, even for self-employed workers who have to look after a sick child, often even in another region. It is essential to encourage scientific research in pediatric oncology, a sector that faces many difficulties due to the small number of patients to be enrolled and the lack of interest on the part of the pharmaceutical industry. The document presented», he concludes, «aims to draw the attention of our institutional representatives to the main points that require their commitment and their intervention, with the aim of improving the quality of life of young patients and former patients and of their families”.

The day was also an opportunity to take stock of the data. In recent decades there has been an important improvement in the probability of survival at 5 years: in Italy the 5-year survival rate is currently 82% for childhood cancers and 86% for adolescent cancers. Estimates say that in Italy today there are at least 45,000 adults recovered from a tumor that arose in childhood and that about 1,200 are added to them every year.

Every year in Italy about 1,500 children (ages 0-14) and 900 adolescents (ages 15-18) fall ill with malignant tumors, with an estimated annual incidence of 16.8/100,000 pediatric inhabitants. As far as adolescent cancers are concerned, the annual incidence rate in Italy is higher (26.9/100,000), and continuously increasing – underlines a note from Fiagop -. The incidence has grown by an average of 2% per year, with a greater increase in females, especially in Hodgkin’s lymphomas, melanomas and thyroid cancers in both sexes.

The most frequent pathologies in children (0-14 years) are leukaemias, followed by brain tumours, lymphomas, neuroblastomas, sarcomas, bone and kidney tumours; in adolescents (15-19 years) Hodgkin’s lymphomas, followed by thyroid carcinomas, leukemias, germ cell tumors, non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, melanomas, brain tumors, soft tissue sarcomas, bone tumors, kidney tumors and liver tumors.

Manifesto for patients’ rights during and after treatment

Regional disparities and health migration – Disparities between regional health systems force several small patients and their families to move for treatment, even for long periods, with a flow that goes from the South to the Center and North of the country. The consequences in psychological, social and economic terms are considerable and add to the already devastating impact of the cancer diagnosis; these consequences affect the entire family (parents, siblings), often forced to divide. Starting a path towards greater uniformity of the National Health System and allowing for treatment close to home is essential to ensure everyone’s right to health; adequate resources and attention must be dedicated to this. Economic protection for families – Protections such as paid leave pursuant to law 104/92 and extraordinary leave with a maximum duration of 2 years (art.42 Legislative Decree no. 151/2001) are accessible only to employees. At present, self-employed workers cannot benefit from sufficient protection. Assistance to a child with cancer usually requires one of the parents to suspend or significantly reduce their work activity for a period, whether they are employed or self-employed. Added to this in some cases is the need to move for treatment, with additional expenses. It is therefore necessary that even self-employed workers can take advantage of forms of protection that allow them to assist their child without being overwhelmed by economic worries. At the same time, the current bureaucratic procedures linked to obtaining these protections should be streamlined. National Oncology Plan, Rare Tumors Network, Regional Oncology Networks – It is necessary to: guarantee the implementation of the National Oncology Plan, defining the timing and monitoring of its progress, to ensure that it is in line with the objectives set at European level by the EU Beating Cancer Plan; institutionalize the State-Region conference and the formal start-up of the National Rare Cancer Network (Rntr) with the subsequent monitoring of the implementation processes at the level of the Regions/PA; activate the pediatric networks in the Regional Oncological Networks, with the aim of achieving substantially homogeneous levels between the various regions. Adequate resources must be guaranteed for both of these objectives; it is also essential that the associations of parents and pediatric oncology healed are involved, able to bring their direct experience and represent the needs of patients and their families. Cure palliative – Law no. 38 of 15 March 2010 establishes the right to Pediatric Palliative Care (CPP) and Pain Therapy which must be provided for all children and adolescents who need it, modulating the biological, psycho-relational, clinical, social, ethical and mental health of the pediatric patient. These treatments must be provided in care settings, in a territorial and hospital setting defined at the regional level, governed by the State-Regions Agreement rep. 30/CSR of 03.25.2021. However, PPCs are disbursed unevenly throughout the country. It is therefore necessary that the Regions take action to guarantee them to all children and young people who have the need and the right to them. Quality of life after childhood cancer – Ensure multispecialist long-term follow-up pathways for monitoring the possible late effects of antiblastic treatments, both clinical and psychosocial. Ensure personalized rehabilitation interventions and social, scholastic, work reintegration/integration. Eliminate discrimination of the healed, in the social, scholastic and occupational spheres, also guaranteeing the right to oncological oblivion in relation to financial, insurance and adoption services. The long-term survivor’s passport, made available by the Centers belonging to the Association of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology (Aieop), represents a fundamental tool for personalizing long-term follow-up and screening protocols, to encourage interaction with medicine territorial and managerial autonomy of the young adult in order to guarantee the social, scholastic and professional reintegration of the ex-pediatric oncological patient with similar opportunities compared to their peers. Support to associations – The Associations play a significant role in supporting social welfare activities in the field of pediatric oncology: they offer support, help and services to sick children and young people and their families, support treatment centers in assistance and research activities, offer hospitality at their own lodging houses for those who have to move for treatment. These activities are mainly financed by donations, fundraising campaigns, 5×1000. It is therefore important that the Fund for the assistance of children suffering from cancer (Law No. 205/2017) is maintained, which allows many associations to support their projects. Specific benefits, facilitations and reductions could also be studied, aimed at a better economic sustainability of the activities of the associations, also with attention to the environmental aspects. Scientific Research: Precision Medicine – In the pediatric field, it is necessary to continue research investments, in particular to defeat the most advanced tumors or those that are unresponsive to standard therapies. We are witnessing a profound change in the field of oncology, mainly due to advances in genetics and genomics. With the improvement of DNA sequencing techniques, mutations in tumor DNA have been progressively identified which are now possible therapeutic targets. Precision medicine was born with the aim of studying the specific characteristics of the individual disease for the identification of the most suitable treatments and increasingly effective molecular target therapies. Nowadays, target drugs are a method of treating patients in increasing use, and precision medicine is a frontier in which it is necessary to invest in order to offer new treatment opportunities for patients (refractory/relapsed disease). Scientific Research: Predictive Medicine – Predictive medicine instead arises from the study of the genetic heritage of the individual and his lifestyle, with the aim of studying the probability of risk of developing a disease, to implement prevention and early diagnosis measures to prevent or delay the onset of the disease. With the increasing use of constitutive DNA sequencing we now know that approximately 8-10% of pediatric patients with solid tumors and approximately 4% with hematologic malignancies have an identifiable genetic mutation that has contributed to the development of the tumor pathology. Investing in predictive medicine therefore makes it possible to know a possible predisposition to pediatric cancers, customize therapies, establish specific surveillance programs for the patient and provide adequate counseling for the family.

