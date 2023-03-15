Childhood obesity alarm, many products on the market passed off as healthy but which instead have a high percentage of sugar.

The nutrition of our children must be controlled to avoid problems. An excessive amount of sugar can seriously endanger the health of the little ones. Sometimes these substances are hidden in ingredients that are apparently described as healthy and sugar-free.

Il diabetes it is an autoimmune disease which, in addition to adults, can also affect children. In particular, it is precisely the type 1 diabetes primarily affecting children and young adults. In Italy, type I diabetes mellitus occurs every year in 12.26 children out of 100,000, more frequently in males (13.13), than in females (11.35). In Lazio the total incidence for the 0-14 age group is 15.68/100,000. We were saying how some products are passed off as healthy only to be a real sugar bomb for children with all the ensuing consequences. Let’s see what they are products for children that contain a very high percentage of sugar and one must try to avoid or at least limit its use.

Which foods are harmful for children because they contain too much sugar

Excessive sugar abuse exposes the child to the risk of obesity as well as other vascular diseases and more. Reason for which read the labels carefully of the products we decide to feed him becomes a fundamental step. WHO suggests that children should consume no more than 10% of their daily energy needs in the form of sugar, but actually 5% or less is the recommended threshold. This corresponds to a maximum of 25 g (6 teaspoons) for children between 7 and 10 years. Studies have shown that children today are taking three times the amount set by the WHO. An alarming figure from all points of view.

Complicating things are the baby food companies which use claims of the type with no added sugar or stuff like that. This leads parents not to pay attention to what they buy for their children, thus giving them food that is harmful to their health. Eco-Test took as a sample 40 baby foods of different kinds. The study conducted confirmed that some products such as biscuits starting from the eighth month, breakfast cereals, yogurt, ketchup, fruit purees have an even higher percentage of sugar than foods for adults.

Childhood obesity alarm in Italy

In our country according to the 2019 data of the OKkio health surveillance system:

Overweight children (aged 8-9 years) are 20.4%, obese 9.4%, including severely obese children who represent 2.4%.

Overweight and obese girls are respectively 20.9% and 8.8%, while boys are 20.0% and 9.9%.

Over the years, the percentage of overweight children has decreased (from 23.4% in 2008-9 to 20.4% in 2019) while obesity has remained substantially stable in all Regions (9.3% in 2016 and 9.4% in 2019).

Also in Italy, in 2018, according to the latest (four-year) survey of the HBSC study (Health Behaviour in School-aged Children – Health-related behaviors in school-age children) on 11-, 13- and 15-year-olds: