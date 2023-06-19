Children at the sea: mistakes not to be made to avoid damage to health according to experts

Children love the sea, as it should be. But beware of these mistakes to preserve their health: expert advice

Our little ones can’t wait to enjoy the sun and the sea with the arrival of summer, as it should be. Between waves, sand and fun, they too can relax and give vent to all the energies that have always distinguished them. Obviously, the protection of their well-being and health always comes first, even on the beach. Experts give us valuable advice and invite us to pay attention to some errors in particular that must be avoided.

Hold off i children it is certainly not simple, we know it well. Especially when we are on vacation and they just want to go wild. We adults have the task, however, of making sure that they are not taking risks.

Mistakes not to be made at the beach with children: what the experts say

Advice, but also precautions, to keep in mind to enjoy a risk-free and well-being holiday. In fact, we may not pay due attention to some details, as we should. Let’s go find out what the experts say about children and the sea.

Children on the beach: expert advice (tantasalute.it)

Under six months, no sun. Despite the sunscreen, the cap and all the necessary precautions, according to the experts it is better to avoid exposing a child of this age to the UV rays of the sun. Better a sheltered and cool area.

The protection must be reapplied constantly. It is not enough to spread it on children’s skin before going to the beach. Approximately every two hours, it is necessary to rinse them from the salt and any grains of sand, dry them and proceed with a new application.

Even if in a sheltered spot, don’t stay on the beach during peak hours. Whether it’s an umbrella or a cabin, the heat doesn’t make discounts. During the hottest hours it is advisable not to stay on the beach if you have small children.

No sheet or similar to cover the pram. This is a very common mistake, which can lead to serious damage. We think we are protecting our little ones from the sun and the heat, but in reality, by covering the stroller with a sheet, we only increase the temperature inside.

Simple tips, but which can make a big difference. With a little organization and patience, we adults too can enjoy the beach and the sea, ensuring our little ones get the well-being they need.

