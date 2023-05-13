Children below the middle percentile: what they should eat to gain weight in a healthy way

The percentile lets us know if our child is growing healthy. Here’s what they should eat to get the percentile normal.

The percentile is a statistical index that is used to compare a child’s growth with that of other children of the same age and gender. Practically, it is a scale that goes from 1 to 100 and which allows you to evaluate in which position the child is compared to the others of the same age group. It is, therefore, a useful tool for monitoring the child’s growth over time and identifying any problems early.

Children’s weight is a common concern for parents, but the first step is to figure out if there has been a steep drop in the percentile or if the child has always been underweight due to genetics. In case of weight loss triggered by a disease, it is important to strengthen the diet with nutritious foods and not with caloric products and rich in sugars so as not to increase the baby’s fat mass and damage his health.

The ideal meal to bring the percentile back to normal

According to nutritionist Mariana Abecassis, children should eat more frequently during the day, with dense, complete meals rather than snacks. Meals should be planned and snacks should contain nutritious foods instead of sugary and unhealthy foods like cookies and cakes. In the diet for weight gain, it is important to include soups for lunch and dinner, but they should be enhanced by adding one or two complete carbohydrate sources, such as regular or sweet potatoes or legumes such as chickpeas or beans, along with vegetables. Additionally, main meals should always be complete and include a source of protein and carbohydrates.

The nutritionist advises opting for dishes with a more doughy texture, such as flans, lasagna and purées, to help young people eat faster and in larger quantities. It is important to respect everyone’s taste and understand what they like. As far as fruit is concerned, the moment in which it is consumed is not decisive, but it is important to respect each other’s moments. Adding a little more oil when making soup for kids can increase calorie intake without compromising nutritional quality.

Mariana Abecassis recommends use a more liquid consistency at lunch to get children to eat in larger quantities, for example by adding toppings such as butter and ham, cheese and jam, drinking natural juice or making a fruit puree. There Dried fruit and homemade popcorn with agave syrup or honey are also great options, together with homemade ice creams made with fruit and yoghurt. For breakfast, cornstarch porridge mixed with egg, banana and honey is a choice that kids tend to like and tolerate first thing in the morning.