Children, common diseases month by month: everything you need to know

Babies at an early age can have numerous pathologies, care must be taken especially in the first year of life.

Children are generally very exposed to diseases, especially to virus e bacteria, because they have to develop the immune response over time.

Although having a child who gets sick is often normal, it should be emphasized that in the first years of life there are most common diseases of others, which therefore have a large impact. The important thing is to prevent to avoid that in that moment the little one has to face too many at the same time.

Children: what are the most common diseases in the first years of life

Diseases are also a lot seasonal therefore surely this is a variable not to be underestimated, a child born in spring or summer will have a different exposure than one born in winter.