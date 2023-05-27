Children, common diseases month by month: everything you need to know

Babies at an early age can have numerous pathologies, care must be taken especially in the first year of life.
Children are generally very exposed to diseases, especially to virus e bacteria, because they have to develop the immune response over time.
Although having a child who gets sick is often normal, it should be emphasized that in the first years of life there are most common diseases of others, which therefore have a large impact. The important thing is to prevent to avoid that in that moment the little one has to face too many at the same time.
Children: what are the most common diseases in the first years of life
Diseases are also a lot seasonal therefore surely this is a variable not to be underestimated, a child born in spring or summer will have a different exposure than one born in winter.
- Between January e February the most common are related to cough and sore throat. Then fever, difficulty breathing and stuffy nose. For an infant or very young child, a cold is an irritating condition because it bothers them without understanding exactly what is happening;
- Between March e April it is very widespread sixth disease. Transmitted via saliva or mucus, children tend to be affected around the sixth month and up to two years but it can arrive even earlier. This is a herpes virus which absolutely must be taken care of because it has no therapy, but just needs time;
- And April e maggio, babies can be exposed to varicella. The disease has no cure and even in this case it runs its course. Better to be very careful if there are alleged cases among the friends.
- And June a July And l’herpes simplex widespread. It is a virus that is also called lip fever and is unpleasant and annoying, even more so for a child. Scabs are generated, which to eliminate you need to take an antiviral and it is also contagious.
- And July ad August children are very exposed to intestinal disorders with greater incidence during the summer also due to the temperature. Babies must always be properly hydrated because they lose essential substances with sweat. Be careful, however, also with the faeces, if these are abnormal you need to contact your doctor.
- And September a October common is the cold with typical general malaise, runny nose, sneezing. Watch out for germs and bacteria through hygiene and cleanliness. This condition can lead to sinusitis, ear infections and other problems.
- And November a December instead it is there fever with pain and cough making its appearance, in school-age children it is highly prevalent.