Children, heat and sweat: what is sudamine, how to treat it and when to contact your pediatrician

Children tend to sweat much more than adults and this can become problematic.

Sweat, heat and other determined matters from the heat and sultriness they lead the skin to get easily irritated, especially in the youngest and in children. It is precisely in their tender age that the epidermis is rather delicate compared to that of all the others and thus tends to get inflamed easily.

For this reason, therefore, it is very important to keep children’s skin under control. With this heat and high temperatures, in fact, the spread of perspiration, little known but very annoying for the child, which risks developing in an important way, can occur.

Sudamine: what it is and how to cure it

The abundant sweat of the gods children it is the most frequent cause of irritation in summer. For doctors it is also called miliaria. Sweat serves as a basis for regulating body temperature. Then the glands use it to stabilize the internal climate: the hotter it is, the more you sweat.

This odorless substance appears from the first weeks of life and varies from person to person, there are those who sweat more and those who sweat less. nothing strange, in general, however, children produce profuse sweatingabove all because it is the parents who decide how they should dress and therefore sometimes it happens that the clothes are inadequate.

Sudamine is therefore a skin inflammation it should not be underestimated, small blisters and itching appear, just as if it were a generalized issue. The problem comes from the obstruction of the sweat duct and can affect the back, neck, buttocks and thighs. Crystalline milia leads to appearance of pustules of about 2 millimetersthe rubra instead is the most common and leads to a generalized redness, the deep one is the most conspicuous and annoying.

A useful remedy in these cases is the mentholated talcum powder which is easily found in the pharmacy, it allows you to soften the redness, itching and burning. Also pasta with water are useful because a zinc base. For more in-depth and medical treatments, you should contact a specialist. In summer, children must use only fresh clothing such as linen or cotton, the diaper must be changed very often and whenever possible the skin must be left free to breathe.

To prevent it, you need to pay attention both to sweating and to the clothes that are sometimes the common cause. Taking frequent showers or using thermal water sprays for your skin can be a very helpful way to keep it clean. Better to avoid synthetic fabrics and also the application of ointments without medical indication. The more the skin is occluded, the less it manages to adjust itself again and you risk only making the situation worse.

