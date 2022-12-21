The expert warns: “We are in an epidemic. Do not kiss children and do not smoke near them”.

The arrival of the cold, the abandoned masks and a lifestyle that has returned almost to normal has made the flu once again the protagonist of winter. Added to this is a very high number of children infected with the syncytial virus, the main cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under the age of two, a virus on which many researchers are working to produce a vaccine.

The epidemic is one of the main causes of hospitalization in pediatric patients, but at the same time represents a serious danger for the elderly population.

In Italy the number of children hospitalized in intensive care has grown and so the experts of the Italian Society of Neonatology (Sin) express “concern”, as well as for the impact of seasonal flu on the little ones, also for the RSV which ” is recording a high number of hospitalizations of newborns and children in the first and second year of life“, explains the president of Sin, Luigi Orfeo.

“We are in an epidemic”, warns the expert who recommends, also in view of the Christmas holidays: “Do not kiss children and do not smoke near them”. An increase in pediatric hospital admissions was also recorded last autumn in Italy and in other countries.

“We can talk about an epidemic – says Orfeo, also a member of the scientific committee of Asm Onlus, the Italian association for the study of malformations), and director of the complex operating unit of Pediatrics, Neonatology and Neonatal Intensive Care (TIN) at the Fatebenefratelli Isola Tiberina-Gemelli Hospital Island of Rome – The respiratory syncytial virus is having the same trend as the flu virus, in the sense that this year it is anticipated compared to past years and is certainly manifesting itself in a much more violent way, therefore with greater contagiousness and also with a severity of infection much higher than in past years “.

If “normally the virus has its seasonality between the months of November and the month of March”, for the specialist “this year the peak will probably be between the end of December and the beginning of January”. Not only that: RSV “is leading to a very high number of infections and hospitalizations even in neonatal intensive care units. Because the respiratory syncytial virus – recalls Orpheus – can cause a disease called bronchiolitis, thus affecting the most peripheral part of the child’s bronchial tree, which can lead to respiratory insufficiency and also require intensive intervention, therefore hospitalization in neonatal and pediatric intensive care”.

There are categories of babies particularly at risk of respiratory failure if affected by the respiratory syncytial virus, Orfeo points out: they are formerly premature babies, born before the end of pregnancy, but also those who suffer from congenital heart disease or birth defects that expose more to the danger of respiratory failure in case of bronchiolitis. “Unfortunately, a significant part of these children, in addition to being hospitalized, may need respiratory assistance through the use of automatic ventilators. It is necessary – warns the specialist – that all neonatology and all pediatric wards on the Italian territory are equipped with the latest generation of neonatal respirators”.