No child is alike, especially when it comes to psychomotor development. There are stages, many milestones that mark growth. And then there are the “delays”, the word most feared by every parent, which will not necessarily remain so over time. But it is possible to be ‘guided’ to discover the discovery of the psychomotor evolution of your baby. And it can be done with small exercises that are part of a game.

Although there is a general temporal progression, linking a certain competence to a specific month of development is reductive and risks leading to counterproductive comparisons and even arousing unnecessary concern. “I always repeat to parents that every child is unique: it has its history, its characteristics, its character and its timing, starting from the date of birth – reassures the doctor. Chiara Morelli, kinesiologist specialized in the motor development of children from zero to 3 years -. And all these components must be considered as a whole. I met children who at six months had never yet tried tummy time, a little play and a little gymnastics – and others who had experienced it peacefully from the first days. I also observed children who crawled at 7 months and others, equally healthy, who started doing it at 11 “.

Is the baby crying too much? Try to follow his heartbeat by Alessandra Volpe

October 22, 2022



The important thing is therefore to give the little ones time. “I think it is more correct not to reduce everything to a forced march but rather to talk about phases of motor development: a chain of events and movements that, day after day, lead the child from having no control over his own body to being able to get up in complete autonomy and take the first steps “, adds the expert.

Understanding so as not to be afraid

With the pandemic, the pediatric gymnastics expert has started offering exercises and useful tips on social media. And now she has also written the book I play with you (ed. Vallardi): a manual to discover every single movement in the first 12 months of life, with many ideas and activities to offer to your children directly at home. “I believe that for parents, knowing and understanding the deep meaning that lies behind every motor act of their children is fundamental. Even the simplest or most funny gestures actually represent steps forward in a path made up of increasingly complex movements and coordinated. For this reason, I always invite mothers and fathers to observe them, to be beside them and play with them, leaving them free to move and explore as they love to do “.

Let them experiment

Each child has different times and personalities, so making comparisons with others, in addition to being useless, can only lead to anxieties and unmotivated fears which in turn can negatively influence the relationship with the movement. “There are no lazy children: there are those who move with a lot of exuberance and those who prefer static activities. Motor development comes by itself and it is certainly important to discuss with the pediatrician who can identify the first alarm bells in health assessments”, explains Dr. Morelli. But the first advice is “let them experiment: immediately they should have the opportunity to move freely in a safe environment and, as they grow up, offer them tools suitable for their age, to test themselves in different and new situations, learn to evaluate and dealing with risks inside and outside the game environment “.

Difficult sleep, just learn the tricks to get your baby to sleep by Tina Simoniello

July 10, 2022



Immediately on his stomach

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that you start proposing the belly-down position as soon as you get home from the hospital. “It should be proposed when the baby is awake, even two or three times a day, for a short period. Initially during the diaper change, while we unbutton and dress the baby, or while we cuddle him on the sofa, resting on our chest”. Tummy time, playing on your stomach, is positively associated with excellent motor development, with a consequent improvement in the baby’s ability to move prone, supine, roll and crawl.

Tied to the balloons

In the first two months of life, most of babies’ movements are primitive reflexes that are part of their survival spirit. Then, starting from the third month, the intentionality and the desire to grab objects arrives. For this phase of development, the kinesiologist proposes the balloon game: “Inflate four balloons with helium and tie them to the wrists and ankles of your baby placed on his stomach, so that they remain suspended at a distance of about 50 centimeters from The movements of the extremities of his body will make the balloons swing within his field of vision, intriguing him a lot and promoting new movements “.

More noise and precision

Around six months, people start sitting up. For these children, the doctor proposes the sensory circle or the envelopes of surprises, or transparent bags – sealable – in which to insert rice, colored tempera, glitter, leaves … any object that can be touched. For the nine months, when you start crawling and crawling, you can indulge in all the toys that make noise. “To stimulate the pinch and precision grip, you can use one of those multi-activity wooden cubes, or a perforated ball, to be filled with colored ribbons and fabrics, so as to have fun by pulling them off one at a time”.

Sensory supports

With the arrival of the first birthday, the baby is also expected to take his first steps. “Does your child want to spend more and more time in an upright position? If this has been achieved independently, it will be fine. When he will, have him place his feet on many different surfaces so that he can experience them all. How to do it? Put a toy on the sofa, let it crawl towards it and cling to stand up. Once this position is reached, place a particular rough or smooth carpet on the floor, or some synthetic grass, so that it can put its feet on it. “

Parental leave, because it is important that the baby is not only with the mother but also with the father by Tina Simoniello

09 April 2022



Vigilant observers

Achieving this goal “arouses in us parents great joy, emotion and, at the same time, a feeling of fear: we are afraid that the child may trip, fall and get hurt. This feeling is absolutely normal and it is important to learn to live with it. because it will recur with every conquest. Try to accompany your child to face the challenges that await him in an indirect way, always remaining alert and present but avoiding hindering his normal psychomotor development which, like it or not, also goes through attempts that went wrong , errors and falls “. Having an overprotective attitude and using devices that protect him from going too fast, falling and getting hurt “could prevent him from acquiring skills useful for his growth, such as the ability to know and calibrate risks – concludes Morelli -. a fine line that separates a healthy worry from an excess of protection that could deprive the child of important experiences “.