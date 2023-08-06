Children move out – what happens to the relationship of the parents?

Stefanie Stahl is a bestselling author and psychotherapist, Lukas Klaschinski is a podcast star and psychologist – together they write a column every two weeks on topics related to love, family and partnership. This week, they discuss what the kids moving out means for the relationship.

By Stefanie Stahl and Lukas Klaschinski

Lukas Klaschinski: Empty Nest Syndrome is an emotional response to an important phase in parenting when the only or last child moves out of the home. Parents often have mixed feelings about this. Sadness, fear or feelings of loss are completely normal at first. Only if these emotional states do not decrease after a while does it become increasingly difficult to deal with them. With emotional reactions of any kind, you can ask yourself what the feeling is trying to tell you. Then there is the opportunity to adapt to the situation. Failure to adapt to the new circumstances can cause problems.

