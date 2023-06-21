Children of gay couples, the appeal of the Padua prosecutor ignites the debate. Salvini: “Children are born from mom and dad”. Mothers: “Political attack”

PADUA – Two mothers in everyday life, one for the state. The Padua prosecutor’s office has requested that a 6-year-old girl bear the surname of only one of the two mothers. Mayor Sergio Giordani had replied shortly after that he will continue to register the children of gay parents. The debate on the subject is very open.

The decision of the prosecutor

The debate: “The Public Prosecutor’s Office has applied the law”

Matteo Salvini, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport said: «There was an intervention by the judiciary. I don’t know the extremes. Stand the judiciary has intervened will have reasons to intervene. I argue that love is beautiful and free, but as far as I’m concerned children come into the world if there is a mom and a dad. The prosecutors do not intervene because this or that minister or a politician says something, fortunately this is not the case”.

The thought of another minister, Luca Ciriani, in charge of relations with Parliament, follows the same path: «These are complex issues that must be addressed with prudence and respect. It is important to start from the fact that the Padua prosecutor’s office simply applied the law, as recalled by a sentence of the Cassation. In Italy, marriage is only between man and woman, and thus only the biological parent is the parent whose surname can be registered. So the prosecutor simply applied the law. Mayors are not above the law. Furthermore, it is essential to remember that children’s rights must always be protected, regardless of their parents. They are all the same”.

«Wanting to replace nature and God is a delusion of omnipotence». Thus the Councilor for Education, Training, Employment and Equal Opportunities of the Veneto Region, Elena Donazzan (FdI). «These are children conceived abroad with medically assisted procreation which in Italy is only allowed for couples formed by a woman and a man. Since the world began, there has been one mother and somewhere on earth there has been a father.’ she concluded.

«The Italian registry offices are not the laboratory for the social experimentation of the Rainbow Families and the mayors of the Democratic Party: holding birth certificates that attest to forgery, because no one is ever born of two women, the Prosecutor of Padua defended the rule of law and the reality of things – is the comment of Jacopo Coghe, spokesman for Pro Vita & Famiglia onlus – It was the couples who put those children in a situation of social hardship who decided to deprive them forever of the father they had the right to know and of the mayors of the Democratic Party who ideologically manipulated their birth certificates to gratify their electoral segment. Enough of bringing into the world children orphans of living fathers and mothers, enough of rented wombs, enough of the trade in human gametes, enough of the child market”.

And who sides with gay families

There are also those who consider the prosecutor’s appeal a mistake, such as Cecilia D’Elia, Pd senator: «What happened in Padua is very serious, ferocious towards those families and their children, to whom a parent is deniedorphaned by law. The restoration of the so-called natural family – the only one in which parenthood is permitted – in the name of ideology questions living and real ties. It is an attack – he continues – on the family as a place of affection and relationships based on love which does not only concern rainbow families, but an idea of ​​coexistence and the relationship between genders and generations. An authoritarian drift that we cannot allow».

«I am surprised and hurt from the decision of the Padua Public Prosecutor’s Office to challenge the birth certificates of all children with two mothers”. Thus the opposition spokesman in the Regional Council, Arturo Lorenzoni: «Some of them are now over 5 years old and, out of the blue, they see themselves deprived of a parent, by law. I find this action unjustified, especially as the acts in question are now outdated. Mayor Sergio Giordani is right when he says that people’s lives are ahead of the law. Why not acknowledge that there are family situations with same-sex parents? That there isn’t a series A parental love and a series B parental love? Who are we to make quality judgments with respect to responsibilities towards children?. I hope that the law governing the matter will soon adapt to reality – concludes Lorenzoni – in the freedom of choice that everyone must have in the country which I wish for everyone, and especially for my children”.

«We are undergoing a political attack, the Prosecutor of Padua has always had the birth certificates in hand: why is everything happening now, coincidentally with the arrival of the new substitute prosecutor Valeria Sanzari?». This is the question asked by Iryna Shaparava, coordinator of the Rainbow Families in Veneto. The prosecutor’s decision, she adds, “goes against single-affected families, with reasoning based on homophobia that goes against any postulate of the UN declaration of children’s rights”. Shaparava underlines that since yesterday he has been in constant contact with the two mothers directly involved in the challenge of the birth certificates of the rainbow children and that he is not aware, at the moment, of other summons requested by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, even if he believes it is certain that this will happen for all 33 cases involving Padua. Furthermore, it will not be possible to imagine a class action that legally brings together all the couples involved. “Since it is a matter of family law, the cancellation of an administrative act such as the registration of the birth certificate – she explains – cannot be made a collective legal action”. Therefore “each family will have to constitute themselves individually in court, assisted by their own lawyer”.

«The decision of the Padua prosecutor’s office to challenge 33 birth certificates since 2017 of girls and boys with two mothers, those acts which recognized the children of same-parent couples the same rights as others, is serious and shameful, a consequence of the government’s persecutory policies against rainbow families. A decree with which the wording of parent 2 was canceled from the family status, in the wake of the circular sent in mid-March by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, with a specificity that represents a legal horror, i.e. the retroactivity, the cancellation of deeds going back six years.” Arci affirms it in a note. “Let’s go back to underlining – he adds – the dangerousness of the indecent and threatening government propaganda on these issues, as for the universal crime of gestation for others, carried out with fundamentalist and misinforming positions that condition common sense, misleadingly shifting the debate public on the concept of universal crime of parents, instead of thinking about the urgency of protecting the universal rights of girls and boys. Just as happens dramatically in Padua». According to Arci, «in the face of this authoritarian and unacceptable drift, we remain firmly convinced that the protection of the rights of girls and boys with same-sex parents must disregard the modalities of birth and cannot in any way be conditioned by the sexual orientation of the parents. What we hope for is a season of family law reformsstopped in Italy in the 70s, which also addresses the many aspects related to rights, not only in terms of same-parenting, but also adoptions, foster care and everything that can improve the lives of parents and children».

«A wrong decision, the result of a short-sighted policy that takes away rights for purely ideological and identity issues, thus harming the rights of citizens of our country. An incomprehensible fury, even more so if we think that, ultimately, the victims are girls and boys who are denied, through a judicial act, the existence of a parent”. Marianna Cestaro, confederal secretary of the CGIL of Padua with responsibility for gender policies and equal opportunities, is clear. «A crusade – she adds – whose consequences will fall on the social life of a minority, those of the so-called “rainbow families” which perhaps, precisely because they are such, someone thinks of stripping away their rights with impunity. And rather than try to fill a legislative vacuum, we prefer to arrive at situations like this where rights that have been exercised for some time, without harming anyone, are revoked years later. An anachronistic, blind and ideological gesture, even more petty because it is aimed at a few dozen people in our city and a few thousand in the whole country».

