Children received too few routine vaccinations in pandemic years

Health

BAs a result of the corona pandemic, there have been massive failures to vaccinate children against serious diseases worldwide. As the UN children’s fund Unicef ​​announced in a report on Thursday, around 67 million children in the years 2019 to 2021 were completely or partially missing out on routine vaccinations, for example against measles and polio.

The causes were the lockdowns and disabilities in health care during the pandemic. The report also found a decline in confidence in children’s immunizations.

Regression for children’s health

“More than a decade of hard-won advances in routine childhood immunizations have been undermined,” the report said. Getting children back on track with vaccinations will be a “difficult” task.

In view of these developments, governments worldwide must take action, Unicef ​​demanded. Otherwise, “the next wave of deaths could affect a growing number of children who contract measles, diphtheria or other preventable diseases.”

According to the report, vaccination coverage for children fell in 112 countries and fell globally by five percentage points to 81 percent – the lowest level since 2008. Africa and southern Asia were particularly hard hit by this vaccination undersupply in children.

