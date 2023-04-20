Children received too few routine vaccinations in pandemic years

BAs a result of the corona pandemic, there have been massive failures to vaccinate children against serious diseases worldwide. As the UN children’s fund Unicef ​​announced in a report on Thursday, around 67 million children in the years 2019 to 2021 were completely or partially missing out on routine vaccinations, for example against measles and polio.

The causes were the lockdowns and disabilities in health care during the pandemic. The report also found a decline in confidence in children’s immunizations.

Regression for children’s health

“More than a decade of hard-won advances in routine childhood immunizations have been undermined,” the report said. Getting children back on track with vaccinations will be a “difficult” task.

In view of these developments, governments worldwide must take action, Unicef ​​demanded. Otherwise, “the next wave of deaths could affect a growing number of children who contract measles, diphtheria or other preventable diseases.”

According to the report, vaccination coverage for children fell in 112 countries and fell globally by five percentage points to 81 percent – the lowest level since 2008. Africa and southern Asia were particularly hard hit by this vaccination undersupply in children.

“Vaccination rate is worrying”

The proportion of children vaccinated against measles worldwide fell from 86 percent to 81 percent between 2019 and 2021, according to the report. “Vaccinations have played a really important role in helping more children live healthy, long lives,” the report’s senior editor, Brian Keeley, told AFP. “Any decrease in vaccination coverage is worrying.”

According to the report, confidence in child immunization fell in a large majority of the countries surveyed: Awareness of the importance of immunization declined in 52 out of 55 countries. In most countries, people under the age of 35 and women in particular reported that their confidence in routine childhood vaccinations had tended to decline since the start of the pandemic.

Despite the decline in trust, support for vaccinations remains relatively strong, according to UNICEF. In almost half of the countries surveyed, more than 80 percent of those surveyed said that vaccinating children is important.

Disinformation and dwindling trust in expertise

However, a combination of factors could mean that reluctance to vaccinate is on the rise, the children’s charity warned. These included uncertainty about how to deal with the corona pandemic, widespread disinformation, dwindling trust in specialist knowledge and political polarization.

“At the height of the pandemic, scientists developed vaccines in a very short time that saved countless lives. But despite this historic achievement, fears and disinformation about vaccines have been as widespread as the virus itself,” said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director. “The new data is a worrying signal. We must not allow confidence in routine childhood vaccinations to fall victim to the pandemic.”