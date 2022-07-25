That Covid 19 has upset our life, our habits, our routine is a fact. “I stay at home” is a formula that summarizes a total reorganization of everyday life, in which lockdowns, restrictions, social isolation have kept us within the four walls of the home longer than in previous years. And so the time spent in front of the television, media devices, or simply on the sofa at home has increased a bit for everyone. Therefore, leaving room for a more sedentary lifestyle, with the risks that this can inevitably entail for young and old.

Physical activity of children in pandemic decreased by 20%

A recently published study in the prestigious international journal Jama gives us a photograph of the pediatric age. That is, in the pandemic, the physical activity of children and adolescents has decreased by as much as 20% compared to the pre-pandemic period.

The damage also for future generations

To be penalized the most was the intense one, even reduced by 32%. The data, which comes from the analysis of a sample of about 15,000 children, is alarming because a change in habits can have consequences not only on their health but also on that of future generations.

In fact, regular physical activity in children helps the body to acquire physical and mental well-being, reduces the risk of chronic diseases, the cardiovascular system, metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes in later ages. Not to forget the positive effect on mental health, as an antidote for example against depression, anxiety and stress.

In this regard, another clinical study conducted in the pandemic phase has shown how common depression is among adolescents. An older age (15-18 years vs 11-14 years), the concern felt in the family, the reduction in the hours of sleep were additional risk factors.

Moving is an antidote to depression

On the other hand, exercise was a good antidote to depression, especially in the 13-18 age group. That is, a sporting activity, even if mild / moderate, but regular, that is 3 times a week, has been shown to relieve depression in 6-12 weeks in those who had already been affected.

For this reason, let’s remember the importance of movement, physical activity and sport to counteract a sedentary lifestyle, stay healthy and prevent diseases related to overweight and obesity. Also because when the habit of regular physical activity is acquired in childhood it tends to become an integral part of the lifestyle in adulthood, with a positive influence on physical and mental health.

Finally, it can also support the social development of children, interaction and integration, can increase their self-esteem, and refine skills and abilities. And keep teens away from bad habits including alcohol and cigarette smoking.