A new study, led by neurologists at the University of Birmingham, suggests that children who have frequent nightmares are more likely to get Parkinson’s disease in the future. Although such a theory may turn up one’s nose, know that already in the past a link was found between the two conditions.

The research concluded that children who have disturbing and insistent dreams they also have a 76% chance develop cognitive impairments by age 50; a different case, on the other hand, seems to be that of the children who reported normal dream activity.

The research is being conducted by Abidemi Otaiku, a clinical neurologist at the University of Birmingham: he examined the data British Birth Cohort Studya study, lasting one week (March 1958), including a great deal of information on all people who were born in Great Britain. Subsequently, in 1965, scientists questioned the parents of such children, inquiring about their children’s dream activity. Otaiku contributed to the research documenting himself on the now fifty-year-olds who participated in the previous analysis (about 7,000 people, of which 50% male and 50% female).

Mind you, research has not concluded that dreams are the cause of Parkinson’s disease; however, there is solid evidence proving one profound relationship between pathology and nightmares.