Home Health Children who have frequent nightmares are more prone to developing Parkinson’s disease
Health

Children who have frequent nightmares are more prone to developing Parkinson’s disease

by admin
Children who have frequent nightmares are more prone to developing Parkinson’s disease

A new study, led by neurologists at the University of Birmingham, suggests that children who have frequent nightmares are more likely to get Parkinson’s disease in the future. Although such a theory may turn up one’s nose, know that already in the past a link was found between the two conditions.

The research concluded that children who have disturbing and insistent dreams they also have a 76% chance develop cognitive impairments by age 50; a different case, on the other hand, seems to be that of the children who reported normal dream activity.

The research is being conducted by Abidemi Otaiku, a clinical neurologist at the University of Birmingham: he examined the data British Birth Cohort Studya study, lasting one week (March 1958), including a great deal of information on all people who were born in Great Britain. Subsequently, in 1965, scientists questioned the parents of such children, inquiring about their children’s dream activity. Otaiku contributed to the research documenting himself on the now fifty-year-olds who participated in the previous analysis (about 7,000 people, of which 50% male and 50% female).

Mind you, research has not concluded that dreams are the cause of Parkinson’s disease; however, there is solid evidence proving one profound relationship between pathology and nightmares.

See also  this is what happens to our body

You may also like

Greece: collision between trains, the death toll rises...

7 reasons why you should eat dark chocolate...

Lung cancer, new hopes against the big killer

Costanzo, over 6 million viewers for funerals on...

For Elly Schlein, losing the moderates would be...

Greece, collision between trains: at least 32 dead...

How to train your pecs for the summer

“Swamped by debts, I wanted to kill her...

GF Vip: faints in front of Alfonso Signorini...

Brexit, what changes now with the “Windsor Agreement”?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy