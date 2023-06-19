Children with two mothers, the Prosecutor of Padua declares the birth certificates illegitimate

breaking latest news – The Padua prosecutor’s office has asked a couple of homosexual women to correct the birth certificate of their daughter by canceling the name of the non-biological mother. The Municipality of Padua announced that the deed relates to a girl registered on 30 August 2017, the first ever of a same-sex couple.

At the moment in the municipal registers of the Venetian city there are 33 birth certificates of as many children born to homosexual couples. In all cases, these are children registered with ‘two mothers’. In fact, there are no cases of children born to couples made up of two men.

Mayor: “There is a very serious legislative vacuum”

“There is a very serious legislative vacuum with respect to which Parliament should legislate but has not done so until now, fellow Mayors also from different political parties asked for it in a loud voice. What I tell the political forces is to put aside the ideological battle and think only of the children”. The mayor of Padua Sergio Giordani declared this in a statement after the Padua prosecutor’s office declared the birth certificate of a child illegitimate , recorded with two moms.

© Angela Quattrone / AGF

“I am serene and convinced of the choices made. Since 2017 I have been transcribing the birth certificates of the children of two mothers. It is a act of responsibility towards these little ones because I don’t accept the thought that there are children who are discriminated against right away and as soon as they are born in their fundamental rights – he continued – We have always promptly communicated this to the Padua prosecutor’s office after each act without ever having any counter-arguments. There are moments in which a Mayor is alone with his conscience and the constitution and must decide in the primary interest of those in front of him, for me and I believe for the Constitution the interest of these little ones was the one to put at the center”.

