Children’s cosmetics, new safety criteria

The European Committee for Cosmetics and Consumer Health (CD-P-COS), coordinated by the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and Healthcare EDQM/Council of Europe, has published the second edition of the “Safe” Guideline cosmetics for young children”.

The guideline, based on CM/ResAP Resolution (2012)1 of the Council of Europe, is a tool to support the evaluation process of safety of cosmetic products intended for children.

The CD-P-COS, which includes national experts from the relevant authorities, conducted a critical review of existing practices and standards, aligning the safety criteria for cosmetic formulations of the second edition of the Guideline with the state of the art. The updated edition, in fact, includes:

new sections on nanomaterials and endocrine disruptors updated calculation of the margin of safety for cosmetic ingredients revised safety assessment criteria for finished products recommendations for specific product use (e.g. fluoride, baby wipes) updated regulatory references.

The guide language is available in French and English on the EDQM website at page Safe cosmetics for young children.

For further information, consult the news Safe cosmetics for young children – Second edition provides state-of-the-art guidance on cosmetic products for infants and young children.

