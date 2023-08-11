“Children’s day of hyperglycemia”: foodwatch calls for effective measures against …

foodwatch e.V.

On the occasion of “Children’s Day of Hyperglycemia”, the consumer organization foodwatch has called on the traffic light coalition to make significantly more efforts in the fight against malnutrition in children. In Germany, minors eat more than twice as much sweets and snacks, but not even half as much fruit and vegetables as recommended. According to foodwatch, the consequences are severe obesity and later in life diet-related diseases such as type 2 diabetes, fatty liver and cardiovascular diseases. The consumer organization called on the FDP party leadership to support Federal Food Minister Cem Özdemir’s plans to restrict junk food advertising. In addition, the federal government must introduce a soda tax based on the example of Great Britain and campaign for mandatory quality standards in school and daycare catering.

On “Children’s Sugar Consumption Day” (August 12), children and young people in Germany have already consumed as much sugar as the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends as a maximum consumption for a whole year.

“The sugar and confectionery industry makes profits at the expense of children’s health: almost every seventh death in Germany is now due to poor nutrition. Eating and drinking unhealthily is just as deadly as smoking,” explained Luise Molling from foodwatch. “The traffic light coalition must finally get serious about the fight against malnutrition. As a first step, the FDP should give up its blockade of Cem Özdemir’s planned junk food advertising barriers. The health of children and young people should be more important to the liberals than the profit interests of Coca -Cola, Ferrero, McDonald’s and Co.”

Children and young people in Germany eat significantly more sugar than recommended by specialist organizations such as the WHO, the German Society for Nutrition (DGE) and the German Diabetes Society (DDG). According to the organizations, minors should consume a maximum of ten percent of their daily calories from so-called free sugars. In fact, however, children and young people aged 3 to 18 in Germany consume 16.3 percent of their daily energy from free sugars – ie 63 percent more than recommended. Converted to that, young people reach their sugar limit for a whole year on the 224th day of the year, August 12th.

In concrete terms, this means that girls eat an average of more than 60 grams of free sugar per day, although they should be consuming a maximum of 38 grams. On average, boys eat more than 70 grams of free sugars per day, although they should not consume more than 44 grams. All types of sugar that food manufacturers add to their products, for example, are referred to as free sugars, as well as the sugars naturally contained in honey, syrup, fruit juice concentrates and fruit juices. Sugars that occur naturally in fruit or dairy products are not included.

Together with numerous professional societies, medical associations and consumer organizations, foodwatch is calling for a lemonade tax based on the British model in addition to restricting junk food advertising. As part of the introduction of the tax, beverage manufacturers reduced the sugar content of their products by more than 30 percent. foodwatch is also in favor of mandatory quality standards for catering in schools and kindergartens. In 2007, the DGE published quality standards for a balanced diet in school canteens for the first time on behalf of the federal government. However, these are usually not fulfilled.

According to current data from the state Max Rubner Institute, products that are designed for children are particularly unhealthy: Despite the food industry’s voluntary reduction strategy introduced by the previous government, the sugar content in soft drinks, for example, is still high: the particularly sugary ones Children’s drinks have become even sugarier. Breakfast cereals marketed to children contain, on average, 17 percent sugar, even more sugar than the average for all breakfast cereals.

Around 15 percent of children and adolescents are currently considered overweight and six percent even obese – they are at risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes, joint problems, high blood pressure and heart disease later in life.

The basis for calculating the “Children’s day of hyperglycemia” is data from the so-called DONALD study from 2016, which examined the eating habits of more than 1,000 children and adolescents. Only the “Eskimo II” study provides more recent figures, but with a view to a different age group (6 to 17 years). According to this study, the sugar content of the daily calorie intake is even 20 percent. Accordingly, the sugar limit would have been reached as early as July 1st.

