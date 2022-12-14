- Children’s flu in Emilia Romagna: hospitalizations doubled the Rest of the Pug
- Children hospitalized for influenza and bronchiolitis, pediatric wards in Italy under pressure Sky Tg24
- Influenza, peak in hospitalizations for children: “Record numbers” The Republic
- Australian flu 2022, boom in hospitalizations among children in Bologna the Rest of the Pug
- Bronchiolitis and flu in children. The pediatrician: “Observe the general state of health of the child” BolognaToday
- See full coverage on Google News