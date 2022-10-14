The child’s difficulties in acquiring, in the absence of a specific cause or a potentially related problem, the property and fluidity of language in the mother tongue, can be defined with three letters: DLD, that is, language development disorder, better known in Italy as DPL, a primary language disorder. In essence, it is a question of articulation difficulties, phonological processing, the ability to learn single words (semantic-lexical) and to correctly construct sentences (morphosyntactic).

The DLD affects about 7 out of 100 children in preschool age in Italy, ranking first among the developmental disorders in pediatric age, with such severity as to compromise even the subsequent school progress, but also the continuation in adult life and therefore social and working. The phenomenon is linked to the other strong implications of DPL: the child’s difficulty in understanding what he is being told and, at the same time, in expressing his own ideas and feelings in words. Consequently, social welfare costs for the entire system are also heavy.

Awareness of the problem

The full awareness of the difficulties favors the better care of the little patients by the clinicians and the acquisition of behavioral best practices by the family members. For this reason, today, on the occasion of the Day for Awareness on Language Disorders, a two-day training day begins (14-15 October) in which international experts will intervene to take stock of the most recent research. In addition, the event will host the Raising Awareness of Developmernt Language Disorder (RADLD), an international organization that deals with spreading knowledge and raising awareness on this issue. The event is organized and promoted by the Italian Speech Therapists Federation (FLI), in collaboration with the Italian Logopedia Scientific Association (ASIL). Information on www.fli.it

“The language development disorder – he explains Tiziana Rossetto, FLI president – refers to a variety of conditions, in some cases limited to linguistic production up to the most serious situations in which the ability to understand is also involved. Language undergoes, however, in every context of illness, the major implications: difficulties of articulation, phonological processing, ability to learn single words (semantic-lexical) and to correctly construct sentences (morphosyntactic) are the most compromised skills. To these we can add the inability to make correct use of words, that is, knowing how to converse and use language in relation to the context and the interlocutor “.

Difficulties

“These difficulties also have repercussions on the quality of life even in the period of adolescence and adulthood – underlines Annagiulia De Cagno, FLI vice president -. Therefore, not only at the level of school but also at the social level, as recent studies show. Very often, in fact, the impact that DLD can have subsequently on the social and emotional well-being of the adolescent and on the behavioral problems that can arise at school or in the context of daily life is underestimated. In addition to the well-known repercussions in the school environment, language problems can lead to difficulties in social relations, in terms of deviant behavior and in the workplace. It is therefore important to foster awareness that adolescents or adults can also have language and communication difficulties “.

The role played by awareness not only of institutions, clinicians, but also of caregivers is also relevant. “We need an integrated management, which involves all the actors of the educational, habilitation and rehabilitation path – he adds Luigi Marotta, vice president of ASIL -. Early taking charge, but which is able to extend and transform by adapting to the various phases of the life span, to the different individual and environmental needs, in a context of social sustainability, even before economic. Information, training, research and sharing constitute the fundamental bases “.

For this reason, the experts are asking for greater competence on the subject, “The invitation we address to speech therapists and the scientific community – concludes Tiziana Rossetto – is to take the opportunity of these two training days to acquire new skills on a subject that still has gray areas among professionals, taking advantage of the expertise of international experts who will discuss clinical, scientific evidence and clinical repercussions in the management of children with DLD “.