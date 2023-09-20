Children’s rights in the Basic Law – for a future-oriented policy! / Alliance for Child and Adolescent Health for World Children’s Day on September 20, 2023

Berlin – World Children’s Day, initiated by the United Nations in 1954, is being celebrated in Germany this year under the motto “Every child needs a future”. The German Children’s Fund and UNICEF Germany, as the responsible organizers, pay particular attention to the importance of children’s rights.

The alliance considers the anchoring of children’s rights in the Basic Law to be essential. In the last legislative period, the attempt to convince parliamentarians of this through direct discussions and a petition, in concert with other actors, failed.

In the current parliament, despite a commitment in the coalition agreement of the governing parties, there are no signs of any active efforts in this regard. This is despite the fact that the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child has repeatedly criticized the federal government for the fact that children’s rights have still not been included in the Basic Law and are not given enough consideration, for example, when combating child poverty in Germany. Anchoring it in the Basic Law is necessary so that children’s rights are taken into account in all policy areas.

During the Corona pandemic, it became clear in Germany and around the world how unsatisfactory respect for UN children’s rights was. At the height of the school closures, more than a billion children were no longer able to attend their educational institutions. In a European comparison, Germany was one of the countries with rather longer closure phases. This happened contrary to the recommendations of all pediatric and adolescent medical associations, all of which are represented in the alliance. In the years 2020 to 2022, UNESCO repeatedly pointed out the devastating acute and long-term consequences of school closures and also criticized the approach in Europe, including Germany.

A lack of education in children and young people increases the risk of being disadvantaged in working life and living in poverty. Children and young people who grow up in socially disadvantaged and educationally disadvantaged families or with health impairments are at significant risk of poverty or will continue to grow up in poverty. The lack of poverty reduction by politicians and the state further exacerbates the problem.

In addition, there have been significant restrictions in health care during the pandemic, which has had a direct and indirect impact on the well-being of children and young people, among others. The somatic and psychosocial consequences, e.g. increased susceptibility to infections in infants and small children, frequent developmental abnormalities and obesity among children starting school, psychological abnormalities and even psychiatric illnesses such as anorexia, depression and suicidality, which experts had warned about three years ago, are now becoming apparent and becomes more and more visible.

Politics and society also have a duty to work towards the timely implementation of the Paris climate goals. For demographic reasons alone, current and future children and young people will suffer the most from the consequences of the climate crisis. In the interests of intergenerational justice, no more time must be wasted.

The experiences of the last few years have once again shown how important it is for the healthy growth of children and young people that not only the bio-medical but also psycho-social determinants of health and illness are taken into account in all political and social decisions. It is therefore not sufficient to now focus on measures to improve medical care, compensatory education programs and combat child poverty. Rather, children’s rights must finally be included in the Basic Law and thus be binding for all policy areas.

Commission on Global Child Health, Climate Change and the Environment: Dr. med. S. Boßerhoff (DGSPJ – Climate), Dr. med. G. Ellsäßer (BVKJ), Dr. H. Högl (knw), Dr. med. Ch.-M. Kitz (BVKJ), PD Dr. med. habil. R. Kobbe (DGKJ), PD Dr. med. habil. C. Krüger (DGKJ, speaker; leading), PD Dr. med. habil. T. Langer (DGSPJ), Dr. med. J. Lindert (DGKCH), Dr. med. S. Lorenz (DGKJ – Climate), Dr. med. W. Schimana (DGSPJ), Dr. med. I. Schmidt (BVKJ – Climate), Univ.-Prof. Dr. med. R. Weigel (DGKJ)